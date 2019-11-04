58 F
Beckley
Monday, November 4, 2019 3:20pm

AOC apologizes to ex-lawmaker she blocked on Twitter, a day before scheduled testimony

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A day before she was scheduled to appear in court and testify in a case brought by a former New York Democratic lawmaker she had blocked on Twitter, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has apologized — and unblocked him.

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind sued Ocasio-Cortez for blocking him right after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that President Trump violated the Constitution by blocking Twitter users whose posts he did not like. On Monday morning, Hikind announced the two had reached a settlement.

AOC BACKS ANTI-COP PROTESTERS WHO JUMPED SUBWAY TURNSTILES IN NEW YORK

“This is a great moment for everybody,” Hikind told Fox News.

Ocasio-Cortez initially fought the lawsuit. In an August court filing, Ocasio-Cortez had admitted she blocked Hikind, but denied all allegations regarding her motivation for doing so.

As part of the agreement, the first-year congresswoman unblocked Hikind and issued an apology.

“I have reconsidered my decision to block Dov Hikind from my Twitter account,” her statement said. “Mr. Hikind has a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them.”

She continued, saying, “In retrospect, it was wrong and improper and does not reflect the values I cherish. I sincerely apologize for blocking Mr. Hikind.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hikind said he is satisfied with her apology. In a press conference, he called on other elected officials to cease blocking people on social media.

“Every public official needs to unblock the public from following them on Twitter,” Hikind said. “You want to be in elected office? Don’t be afraid of what people have to say to you.”



Source link

Recent Articles

AOC apologizes to ex-lawmaker she blocked on Twitter, a day before scheduled testimony

News WWNR -
0
A day before she was scheduled to appear in court and testify in a case brought by a former New York Democratic lawmaker...
Read more

House committees release first transcripts of closed-door Trump impeachment testimony

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President...
Read more

‘Real Housewives’ star Joe Giudice joins Instagram, reunites with wife Teresa’s father

News WWNR -
0
“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Giudice has joined Instagram and reunited with wife Teresa Giudice’s father in the process.“Always a full table,”...
Read more

Jason Witten returns to MNF, back at home on Cowboys’ sideline – Dallas Cowboys Blog

News WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- Each Wednesday last season, Jason Witten would break down film at an office not far from his home, going through...
Read more

Trump to take imminent action on cases of three military members accused of war crimes

News WWNR -
0
President Trump will take "imminent" action on the cases of three former U.S. military service members accused of war crimes, Fox News' Pete Hegseth...
Read more

Related Stories

News

House committees release first transcripts of closed-door Trump impeachment testimony

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President...
Read more
News

‘Real Housewives’ star Joe Giudice joins Instagram, reunites with wife Teresa’s father

WWNR -
0
“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Giudice has joined Instagram and reunited with wife Teresa Giudice’s father in the process.“Always a full table,”...
Read more
News

Jason Witten returns to MNF, back at home on Cowboys’ sideline – Dallas Cowboys Blog

WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- Each Wednesday last season, Jason Witten would break down film at an office not far from his home, going through...
Read more
News

Trump to take imminent action on cases of three military members accused of war crimes

WWNR -
0
President Trump will take "imminent" action on the cases of three former U.S. military service members accused of war crimes, Fox News' Pete Hegseth...
Read more
News

Trump campaign’s strategy to attack Democrat Warren: Define her as dishonest

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s campaign team has been developing a plan to portray White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren as dishonest and untrustworthy...
Read more
News

Castro lays into Buttigieg on ‘bad track record’ with African Americans

WWNR -
0
Julián Castro, the former Obama administration official running for president, told reporters on Saturday that the idea the Democratic primary is now a...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap