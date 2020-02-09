30.6 F
AOC mixes up two ‘very different’ economists in Instagram post about 4-day workweek

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Boston University, had to correct herself Saturday evening after mixing up two “very different” economists during a lengthy Instagram discussion.

“UGGGH TYPO,” the freshman congresswoman wrote after confusing John Maynard Keynes, an early 20th-century British economist who theorized that government spending was linked to economic growth, with Milton Friedman, a free-market American economist and 1976 Nobel Prize winner.

Ocasio-Cortez mistakenly combined their names into “Milton Keynes.”

“I was just reading today about how in 1930, famed economist Milton Keynes predicted that by 2030 GDP and technology would have advanced so much that it would allow everyday people to work as little as FIFTEEN HOURS a week and provide for their families,” Ocasio-Cortez said while discussing the benefits of a four-day workweek with her Instagram followers.

AOC, BOYFRIEND DISCUSS ‘COMBATING RACISM AS A WHITE PERSON’ ON INSTAGRAM

“It’s John Maynard Keynes,” she clarified in a later Instagram story. “Mixed his name with Milton Friedman — a (very) different economist.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who considers herself a democratic socialist, advocates for Medicare for All and a $15 minimum wage, among other progressive economic ideas.



