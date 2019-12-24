33 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 11:18am

AOC rails against Buttigieg for being ‘funded by billionaires’ after accepting campaign donation from Tom Steyer

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticized South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg over the weekend for holding a fundraiser at what has been called the “billionaire wine cave,” but she wasn’t exactly up front about the campaign contribution she received from billionaire Democratic donor and current 2020 candidate Tom Steyer.

The freshman congresswoman railed against the one percent at a campaign rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., over the weekend and took some not-so-veiled shots at the Indiana mayor over the fiery spat he had with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., at last week’s Democratic debate.

“For anyone who accuses us of instituting purity tests, it’s called having values,” Ocasio-Cortez told the Venice, Calif., crowd. “It’s called giving a damn. It’s called having standards for your conduct, to not be funded by billionaires but to be funded by the people, which is different.”

JANE LYNCH BLASTS WARREN FOR WAGING ‘CLASS WARFARE’ AT DEMOCRATIC DEBATE

She continued, “Let me tell you something… I go to work all the time and I hear people say, ‘what will my donors think?; I hear that phrase. And I hear and I see that billionaires get members of Congress on speed dial and waitresses don’t, okay? There’s a difference.”

But it turns out that AOC’s 2018 congressional campaign was funded in part by at least one billionaire.

According to OpenSecrets.org, Steyer made a $2,700 campaign contribution to the Democratic “squad” member in August of last year.

Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At last week’s debate, Warren confronted Buttigieg for attending a lavish fundraiser in Napa, Calif., saying he was cavorting with “billionaires in wine caves” — prompting Buttigieg to retort that Warren, a multimillionaire, was a populist in name only.

“You know, according to Forbes magazine, I’m literally the only person on this stage who is not a millionaire or billionaire,” Buttigieg shot back. “This is the problem issuing purity tests you yourself cannot pass.”

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Cuomo vetoes bill letting all judges officiate weddings – because some were Trump-appointed

News WWNR -
0
So much for reaching across the aisle.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just vetoed a bill that would have allowed all federal judges to...
Read more

AOC rails against Buttigieg for being ‘funded by billionaires’ after accepting campaign donation from Tom Steyer

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticized South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg over the weekend for holding a fundraiser at what has been called the...
Read more

Iran starts new development on heavy water nuclear reactor, official says

News WWNR -
0
Iran has begun operating a secondary circuit at one of its heavy water nuclear reactors as part of its efforts to redesign under...
Read more

Christianity Today again slams Trump, raises issue of ‘unconditional loyalty’

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Christianity Today, the magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham, renewed its criticism of President Donald Trump in a...
Read more

Bloomberg News slammed for ‘hit piece’ on Sanders, Warren despite vow not to investigate 2020 Democrats

News WWNR -
0
Bloomberg News was taking heat Monday over what has been described as a "hit piece" about 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Cuomo vetoes bill letting all judges officiate weddings – because some were Trump-appointed

WWNR -
0
So much for reaching across the aisle.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just vetoed a bill that would have allowed all federal judges to...
Read more
News

Iran starts new development on heavy water nuclear reactor, official says

WWNR -
0
Iran has begun operating a secondary circuit at one of its heavy water nuclear reactors as part of its efforts to redesign under...
Read more
News

Christianity Today again slams Trump, raises issue of ‘unconditional loyalty’

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Christianity Today, the magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham, renewed its criticism of President Donald Trump in a...
Read more
News

Bloomberg News slammed for ‘hit piece’ on Sanders, Warren despite vow not to investigate 2020 Democrats

WWNR -
0
Bloomberg News was taking heat Monday over what has been described as a "hit piece" about 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders,...
Read more
News

Christianity Today’s call for Trump’s removal would have ‘disappointed’ Billy Graham, his son says

WWNR -
0
The late Rev. Billy Graham would have been "disappointed" that his name was invoked in Christianity Today's recent call for President Trump's removal...
Read more
News

Pistons guard Langston Galloway shows his holiday spirit with 🔥 footwear

WWNR -
0
null Source link
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap