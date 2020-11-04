37.9 F
Beckley
Wednesday, November 4, 2020 4:33am

AOC sounds alarm over Latino turnout for Biden

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


close
Fox News GoVideo

Fox News Go

Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vented her frustrations over what she hinted was a lackluster Democratic turnout among Latinos Tuesday evening.

“I won’t comment much on tonight’s results as they are evolving and ongoing, but I will say we’ve been sounding the alarm about Dem vulnerabilities w/ Latinos for a long, long time,” the N.Y. congresswoman There is a strategy and a path, but the necessary effort simply hasn’t been put in.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

Recent Articles

Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville wins Alabama Senate seat

News WWNR -
0
Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville has recaptured a U.S. Senate seat for Republicans by defeating Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama.Tuberville spent 21...
Read more

AOC sounds alarm over Latino turnout for Biden

News WWNR -
0
closeVideoFox News GoDemocratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vented her frustrations over what she hinted was a lackluster Democratic turnout among Latinos Tuesday evening.“I won’t comment...
Read more

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace shares bad Florida news with Biden fans: ‘You can hear liquor cabinets opening’

News WWNR -
0
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace expressed sympathy to her viewers as Election Night continued to show promise for President Trump's reelection bid. Wallace, who was hosting the...
Read more

Election betting odds have flipped to favor Trump, expert says

News WWNR -
0
President Donald Trump is now favored to win the election based on an average of betting websites, an expert told Fox News Tuesday.Within...
Read more

Protesters gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC

News WWNR -
0
Waves of demonstrators gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night amidst a strong police presence and reports of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville wins Alabama Senate seat

WWNR -
0
Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville has recaptured a U.S. Senate seat for Republicans by defeating Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama.Tuberville spent 21...
Read more
News

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace shares bad Florida news with Biden fans: ‘You can hear liquor cabinets opening’

WWNR -
0
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace expressed sympathy to her viewers as Election Night continued to show promise for President Trump's reelection bid. Wallace, who was hosting the...
Read more
News

Election betting odds have flipped to favor Trump, expert says

WWNR -
0
President Donald Trump is now favored to win the election based on an average of betting websites, an expert told Fox News Tuesday.Within...
Read more
News

Protesters gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC

WWNR -
0
Waves of demonstrators gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night amidst a strong police presence and reports of...
Read more
News

Lizzo bares all in American flag outfit as she encourages voters to ‘stay in line’ at polls on Election Day

WWNR -
0
Lizzo is making one last push to get voters to the polls on Tuesday.The Grammy-winning performer and flutist, known for donning over-the-top garb intended...
Read more
News

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Mail-in ballot tallying is going ‘smoothly’ across state

WWNR -
0
Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot tallying process is going "smoothly" on Election Day, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman told “Bill Hemmer Reports.”“Everything is actually going very smoothly in Philadelphia,”...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap