39.6 F
Beckley
Wednesday, May 6, 2020 9:03pm

AOC tells democratic socialists it’s their ‘responsibility’ to ‘create the conditions’ for a general strike

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., indicated to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) that they couldn’t outright call for things like a general strike amid the coronavirus crisis, but should slowly change public opinion before proposing “alternative structures” for society.

“You know, there’s a lot of people saying, ‘call for a general strike, call for a general strike,'” the freshman congresswoman said during a DSA video event on Tuesday. “The majority of Americans don’t know what a general strike is and so our responsibility is to talk about it, expand consciousness about it, and to actually create the conditions in which working people can generate and really exercise their own power, the power that they already have.”

Her comments came as the coronavirus shutdown inflicted a heavy toll on the economy and millions of Americans have filed for unemployment. The New York congresswoman previously told Vice TV that workers should boycott work rather than return to society when the economy reopens.

AOC SUGGESTS LOW-INCOME AMERICANS SHOULD BOYCOTT WORK AFTER CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN ENDS

“When we talk about this idea of reopening society, you know, only in America does the president — when the president tweets about liberation — does he mean go back to work. When we have this discussion about going back or reopening, I think a lot people should just say ‘no’ — we’re not going back to that,” she had said.

“We’re not going back to working 70-hour weeks just so that we could put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives,” she added.

The freshman congresswoman has received a lot of attention for her response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. She previously posted an apparently celebratory tweet in response to oil prices collapsing.

AOC CELEBRATES OIL CRASH IN NOW-DELETED TWEET: ‘YOU ABSOLUTELY LOVE TO SEE IT’

“You absolutely love to see it,” she said in a now-deleted tweet that referenced oil prices collapsing. That tweet was replaced by one describing the “opportunity” presented by the coronavirus’s impact on energy.

“This snapshot is being acknowledged as a turning point in the climate movement. Fossil fuels are in long-term structural decline. This along w/ low interest rates means it‘s the right time to create millions of jobs transitioning to renewable and clean energy. A key opportunity,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez argued capitalism was allowing the stock market to perform well while the rest of the country suffered.

“Hint: it starts with a C and ends with -apitalism,” she tweeted, linking to a tweet about the health of the stock market. She added that “this is what happens when Wall Street captures Congress and writes themselves bailout check after bailout check as working people die.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Detained American, in Venezuelan TV statement, says he plotted Maduro’s capture

News WWNR -
0
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan state television broadcast on Wednesday a video of captured American Luke Denman, in which he said he was contracted...
Read more

Israeli Supreme Court lets Netanyahu serve as prime minister while under indictment

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.While under indictment for corruption charges, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
Read more

AOC tells democratic socialists it’s their ‘responsibility’ to ‘create the conditions’ for a general strike

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., indicated to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) that they couldn't outright call for things like a general strike amid...
Read more

Saints’ Drew Brees surprises double-amputee high school QB Calder Hodge with Skype call

News WWNR -
0
METAIRIE, La. -- Texas high school quarterback Calder Hodge, who plays football despite having both legs amputated above the knee when he was...
Read more

Penn Dems ousted from campus coalition over Biden support: ‘Endorsing a sexual predator for president’

News WWNR -
0
A University of Pennsylvania campus coalition says it has ousted the Penn Dems organization from its group over its continued support of Joe...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Detained American, in Venezuelan TV statement, says he plotted Maduro’s capture

WWNR -
0
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan state television broadcast on Wednesday a video of captured American Luke Denman, in which he said he was contracted...
Read more
News

Israeli Supreme Court lets Netanyahu serve as prime minister while under indictment

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.While under indictment for corruption charges, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
Read more
News

Saints’ Drew Brees surprises double-amputee high school QB Calder Hodge with Skype call

WWNR -
0
METAIRIE, La. -- Texas high school quarterback Calder Hodge, who plays football despite having both legs amputated above the knee when he was...
Read more
News

Penn Dems ousted from campus coalition over Biden support: ‘Endorsing a sexual predator for president’

WWNR -
0
A University of Pennsylvania campus coalition says it has ousted the Penn Dems organization from its group over its continued support of Joe...
Read more
News

Sound of toilet flushing is thought to be heard during remote Supreme Court oral arguments

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.The Supreme Court heard its third day of...
Read more
News

Democrats say Trump’s pick for powerful U.S. court too inexperienced

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge who is a protege of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap