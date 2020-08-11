AOC to make prime-time appearance at Democratic convention

A senior Democratic official confirmed to Fox News that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will make a prime-time appearance at next week’s Democratic National Convention.

The first-term progressive congresswoman from New York will be part of a group nominating Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at the convention next Tuesday night. Ocasio-Cortez was a supporter and high-profile surrogate for the populist senator during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, as Sanders made his second White House bid.

Ocasio-Cortez will also be featured in a video that’s scheduled to be aired as part of Wednesday night’s programming.

The news was first reported by CNN.

The effort to nominate Sanders – who already dropped out of the race – will be a mere formality, since Joe Biden has won enough delegates to clinch the party’s nomination.

Ocasio-Cortez said in April – after Sanders suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden – that she would vote for the former vice president. She co-chaired (along with former Secretary of State John Kerry) the unity task force on climate change that was set up in May by Biden and Sanders.

The Democratic convention will be anchored in Milwaukee, Wis., but nearly all the speakers will be virtual. It will be held next Monday through Thursday, Aug. 17-20. The convention programming will be held in prime time, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, and streamed online on a variety of different sites and broadcast on TV.

Party officials also announced that nearly 1,000 crowdsourced videos from the roughly 4,000 Democratic convention delegates and other Americans will be featured during the four nights of prime-time programming. And they spotlighted that “over the course of 30 minutes, the reimagined roll call process will take convention viewers to all 57 states and territories.”

The formal vote on the former vice president’s nomination as Democratic Party standard-bearer – and the vote on the party’s platform – will be conducted virtually with delegates from across the country.

Biden will speak next Thursday evening, the final night of the convention, with his running mate giving her address the previous evening.

Fox News has confirmed that former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will have prominent speaking roles, as will populist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who was Biden’s last remaining rival in the primaries before suspending his campaign and endorsing the former vice president in April. And Fox News also confirmed that former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate who remains a vocal Trump critic, will also speak at the confab.

Progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts – another former 2020 Democratic presidential contender – and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton – will also reportedly speak next week. Politico reports that former President Bill Clinton will also have a speaking slot in prime time during the convention.