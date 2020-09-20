44.9 F
Beckley
Sunday, September 20, 2020 1:36am

AOC warns libs Trump-Biden election a lifestyle changer: ‘There’s no going back to brunch’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has braced her supporters for a very different future than they may have expected — even if presidential nominee Joe Biden and other Democrats prevail in November.

“There’s no going back to brunch,” the New York Democrat warned in an online post.

Ackowledging that Republicans are determined to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat with a conservative pick, the progressive congresswoman told her 8 million Twitter followers that democracy itself was at stake in the coming election.

“Our democracy is at a faint heartbeat; it was broken even before Trump. But so long as we can save lives, I believe we have an obligation to do so as we build a new world,” she captioned her Twitter video.

AOC SAYS GINSBURG’S DEATH SHOULD ‘RADICALIZE’ DEMS: ‘I NEED YOU TO BE READY’ 

“And after we work to command victory in November, I need folks to realize that there’s no going back to brunch,” she added, meaning that progressives can’t get complacent even if they win.

Ocasio-Cortez, who was a Sen. Bernie Sanders surrogate during his presidential run and has been visibly lukewarm on Joe Biden’s candidacy, feverishly took to her social media accounts following Ginsburg’s death from cancer Friday to implore progressives that this election is “about survival.”

LINCOLN PROJECT FIERCELY CONDEMNS POSSIBLE SCOTUS NOMINATION BY TRUMP

“Voting for Joe Biden is not about whether you agree with him,” she said into the camera. “It’s a vote to let our democracy live another day.”

While Sanders built a progressive youth movement during his runs in 2016 and 2020, Biden has struggled with getting younger voters excited about his more moderate policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The congresswoman told reporters Saturday that if Republicans succeed in getting a conservative justice through and Biden wins, “we should leave all options on the table, including the numbers of justices that are on the Supreme Court.”



Source link

Recent Articles

AOC warns libs Trump-Biden election a lifestyle changer: ‘There’s no going back to brunch’

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has braced her supporters for a very different future than they may have expected -- even if presidential nominee Joe Biden and other Democrats prevail...
Read more

Supreme Court drapes black cloth over Ginsburg’s seat: photos

News WWNR -
0
A black drape was hung over the entrance of the Supreme Court building in Washingon on Saturday, in tribute to Associate Justice Ruth Bader...
Read more

How the Supreme Court operates with only 8 justices

News WWNR -
0
A nomination battle is brewing in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death Friday.While it is unclear how long there will be...
Read more

Fight over Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will hinge on timing, math

News WWNR -
0
The confirmation of the next Supreme Court justice will hinge on two things: timing and math.How fast can President Trump settle on a...
Read more

Authorities intercept envelope addressed to White House with ricin: report

News WWNR -
0
An envelope addressed to the White House and containing the deadly substance ricin was reportedly intercepted on Saturday, according to reports.A law enforcement official told The New York...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Supreme Court drapes black cloth over Ginsburg’s seat: photos

WWNR -
0
A black drape was hung over the entrance of the Supreme Court building in Washingon on Saturday, in tribute to Associate Justice Ruth Bader...
Read more
News

How the Supreme Court operates with only 8 justices

WWNR -
0
A nomination battle is brewing in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death Friday.While it is unclear how long there will be...
Read more
News

Fight over Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will hinge on timing, math

WWNR -
0
The confirmation of the next Supreme Court justice will hinge on two things: timing and math.How fast can President Trump settle on a...
Read more
News

Authorities intercept envelope addressed to White House with ricin: report

WWNR -
0
An envelope addressed to the White House and containing the deadly substance ricin was reportedly intercepted on Saturday, according to reports.A law enforcement official told The New York...
Read more
News

New York Gov. Cuomo says Ginsburg statue to be erected in Brooklyn

WWNR -
0
New York will erect a statue honoring the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in her native Brooklyn, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.“Justice Ruth...
Read more
News

Astros ace Justin Verlander says he needs Tommy John surgery

WWNR -
0
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, he said in an Instagram post Saturday.Verlander hasn't pitched since his...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap