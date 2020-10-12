60.9 F
Beckley
Monday, October 12, 2020 1:32am

AP called out for adopting Democrat language on court-packing, forced to issue correction

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Associated Press was forced to add an editor’s note to a recent story about the Supreme Court on Saturday, in which the outlet made it seem as if the Democratic strategy to pack the high court would “depoliticize” the bench.

The article, written by Iris Samuels, centered on a debate between Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Gov. Steve Bullock, his Democratic opponent in the upcoming election.

The AP’s original post reportedly read, “Bullock said that if Coney Barrett was confirmed, he would be open to measures to depoliticize the court, including adding judges to the bench, a practice critics have dubbed packing the courts.” 

The report referred to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The line about court-packing serving as a way to “depoliticize” the bench was removed to reflect the idea that it was not a statement of fact, but rather the political opinion of a Democratic lawmaker. 

HOW WOULD COURT PACKING WORK?

The editor’s note read, “This story has been edited to make clear that it is Bullock’s opinion, rather than a fact, that adding justices to the Supreme Court would depoliticize the court.”

The new line was changed to: “Bullock said that if Coney Barrett was confirmed, he would be open to measures including adding justices to the bench, a practice critics have dubbed packing the courts.” 

Bullock went on to echo the AP’s sentiments and agreed that adding more justices would pave the way for less partisanship within the judiciary. 

“We need to figure out the ways to actually get the politics out of the court,” he said. “That’s anything from a judicial standards commission, or we’ll look at any other thing that might be suggested, including adding justices.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daines, who said he’ll support Barrett’s confirmation, claimed adding justices to the bench would threaten gun rights and other Constitutionally protected liberties. 



Source link

Recent Articles

AP called out for adopting Democrat language on court-packing, forced to issue correction

News WWNR -
0
The Associated Press was forced to add an editor's note to a recent story about the Supreme Court on Saturday, in which the...
Read more

Kentucky Governor Beshear says he is quarantining after finding out member of his security team tested positiv

News WWNR -
0
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement Sunday that he and his family would be quarantining as a precautionary measure, due to being...
Read more

NYPD issues $15,000 fines to five Orthodox Jewish institutions in Brooklyn over COVID violations

News WWNR -
0
Five Orthodox Jewish institutions in New York City were fined $15,000 fines violation of the health code amid the coronavirus pandemic for having...
Read more

Miami Herald defends Kamala Harris from comparison to Clinton, claims she’s been labeled the ‘Black Hilary’

News WWNR -
0
The Miami Herald published an article on Sunday defending Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., from comparisons to Hillary Clinton, after...
Read more

Lara Trump: It appears by all accounts the president is clear of the coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
This is a rush transcript from “Fox News Sunday" October 11, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Kentucky Governor Beshear says he is quarantining after finding out member of his security team tested positiv

WWNR -
0
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement Sunday that he and his family would be quarantining as a precautionary measure, due to being...
Read more
News

NYPD issues $15,000 fines to five Orthodox Jewish institutions in Brooklyn over COVID violations

WWNR -
0
Five Orthodox Jewish institutions in New York City were fined $15,000 fines violation of the health code amid the coronavirus pandemic for having...
Read more
News

Miami Herald defends Kamala Harris from comparison to Clinton, claims she’s been labeled the ‘Black Hilary’

WWNR -
0
The Miami Herald published an article on Sunday defending Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., from comparisons to Hillary Clinton, after...
Read more
News

Lara Trump: It appears by all accounts the president is clear of the coronavirus

WWNR -
0
This is a rush transcript from “Fox News Sunday" October 11, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may...
Read more
News

NFL adjusts schedule for 8 teams moving forward

WWNR -
0
The NFL has juggled its regular-season schedule because of coronavirus outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.Nine teams are being affected,...
Read more
News

Palestinian president meets with World Jewish Congress’ Ronald Lauder in West Bank: report

WWNR -
0
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder in the West Bank on Saturday, a Palestinian minister told Reuters....
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap