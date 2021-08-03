Appalachian Festival Street Fair inviting vendors to register for booths

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The 2021 Appalachian Festival will take place from August 21 to 28 with various
activities planned throughout the community. The Beckley Events committee is
pleased to offer the Appalachian Festival Street Fair during this year’s festival. The
street fair will be held on Saturday, August 28, from 5:00-8:30 pm along Neville,
Heber and Main Streets. Restaurants, food trucks, organizations and pop-up shops
can register to set up a booth during the event. The festive block party will
celebrate Appalachia with food and other vendors, plus music and family activities.
The New River Jazz Band, and Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns will perform
during the evening.
According to Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events, “Restaurants and food vendors are
invited to set up booths and bring their best cuisine for sampling/selling and the
opportunity to be recognized as the area’s best. The event is a great way to reach
hundreds, and if you are judged as the best in any of the competition categories,
you will receive an award certificate. Award categories include best entrée,
sandwich, fair food, dessert, along with the most attractive booth and most fun
booth. The street fair also welcomes organizations & churches to present
information and/or fund-raise. Pop-up shops can set-up booths to market their
products.”
Interested participants need to complete a registration form by August 10 th . The
form can be found on the city’s website www.beckley.org or call 304-256-1776 to
have one mailed or emailed.