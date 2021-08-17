Appalachian Makers Market returns August 27th & 28th

Beckley, WV -(WWNR) One of the most popular craft Fairs in Southern West Virginia is returning like so many others after a year off over COVID-19 concerns. The Appalachian Festival has been given a new updated look but will still focus on the the historic handmade crafts of Appalachia. The Appalachian Makers Market is scheduled for August 27th and 28th at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center

According their website “Visitors will find their favorite vendors with the addition of new exhibitors showcasing unique handmade wares, both traditional and contemporary.” Rick Rizer from our sister station 103CIR spoke with Michelle Rotellini from the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, here is a portion of that conversation.

Michelle Rotellini from the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce talks with Rick Rizer from our sister station 103CIR about the upcoming Makers Fair. Southern Communications – Parent company of WWNR is a media partner with the Appalachian Festival.

