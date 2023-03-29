APPALACHIAN POWER EARNS 2023 ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR FOR SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD

CHARLESTON, W.Va., March 29, 2023 – Appalachian Power today announced that its Energy Efficiency team received the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy.

“We have partnered with ENERGY STAR for many years to enhance our energy efficiency program offerings and continue to find new ways to incorporate its products and services into those programs,” said Don Nichols, energy efficiency & consumer programs manager. “We look forward to the ENERGY STAR awards every year and appreciate the visibility winning an award gives our energy efficiency programs. It’s an honor to receive the distinction of Sustained Excellence this year!”

Sustained Excellence may be awarded to organizations that have consistently earned Partner of the Year for several years. Annual achievements must continue to surpass those in previous years. Sustained Excellence is presented to a partner at the EPA’s discretion.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power (AEP), which is focused on powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP’s approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.6 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers, with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 6,900 megawatts of renewable energy.