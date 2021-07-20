Appalachian Power: Notification of Aerial Spraying in Raleigh County

CHARLESTON, WV. –(WWNR) This week and weather permitting, Appalachian Power will continue maintaining the rights of way for some area power lines by applying herbicides by helicopter.

“The company will not apply herbicides from a helicopter unless conditions are right,” said Travis Klinebriel, utility forester. The decision to start or continue aerial applications is made on an hour-to-hour basis. Aerial application is postponed whenever winds are greater than five miles an hour, in the event of rain, fog or even the probability of rain, and whenever there is an atmospheric inversion or air stagnation.

All herbicides used by Appalachian Power have been registered for use by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. “These herbicides pose no threat to humans or animals, and were selected because of their safety and effectiveness in controlling vegetation,” Klinebriel said.

Customers with questions about the company’s aerial maintenance program can call a toll-free number, 1-800-642-3622, for information. Further information on the aerial spray program is available at www.appalachianpower.com/info.

The company reports that the power lines scheduled for spraying this week are:

RALEIGH COUNTY

Bradley-Layland #1 69 kV – A transmission line on steel and wood poles beginning at the Bradley Station off Blue Circle Ranch Road, running east and passing the midpoint of Prince and ending at the Layland Station near the Layland Church and the Route 41 crossing.

Bradley-Layland #2B 138 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Bradley Station off Blue Circle Road Road, running northeast and crossing West Virginia Route 61, Garden Ground Mountain and the New River and ending at Molly’s Creek Station off Beury Mountain Road.

Bradley-Tams Mountain 46 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Bradley Station near Bradley and running southwest, passing near Prosperity, Eccles, Shockley and Glen White and ending at the Tams Mountain Station on Tams Mountain.

Bradley-Tams Mountain 138 kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Bradley Station and running southwest to the Route 19 crossing near Prosperity, passing Crab Orchard and Eccles and ending at the Tams Mountain Station on Tams Mountain.

Dameron-Leewood-Sundial 69 kV – A transmission line on steel towers and wood poles beginning at the Dameron Station near Dameron and running northwest, passing near Workman Creek, Ameagle, Dorothy, Packville, Marfork, Pettus and Eunice and ending at the Sundial Station near Sundial.

Kanawha River-Lurich 345 kV – A transmission line on steel towers beginning at the Raleigh-Fayette county line between Blake Hollow and Hess Lively Road, running southeast and passing near Bradley and Beckley before crossing over I-64 and West Virginia Route 3. The line continues southeast, crossing the Raleigh-Summers County line and Bluestone River, passing near Pipestem and over West Virginia Route 20 and crossing the Summers-Mercer County line and ending at the West Virginia-Virginia state border.

Cherry Creek-Clifftop 138 kV – A transmission line on steel poles beginning at the Clifftop Station off Scott Ridge Road, running south and crossing Airport Road and U.S. 19/WV 3 near Daniels, passing Shady Spring Mountain and ending at Cherry Creek Station near Marshall Circle.