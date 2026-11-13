Appalachian Power plans $17 billion in natural gas generation, $7.5 billion in coal upgrades

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power plans to invest $17 billion in new natural gas-fired electricity generation and another $7.5 billion in upgrades to existing coal-fired plants, Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced.

The natural gas investment would add 3 gigawatts of generating capacity, with operations expected to begin by 2031. The projects are expected to create about 2,050 construction jobs and 100 permanent positions, according to the governor’s office.

The separate coal investment would fund plant upgrades through 2050.

Morrisey said the expansion would follow his administration’s ratepayer protection pledge, which calls for keeping infrastructure costs associated with the developments from being shifted to existing residential and business customers. His office said the initiatives would not increase those customers’ electricity prices.

“West Virginia has some of the greatest energy resources in the country, and our people should benefit from them,” Morrisey said.

The governor’s office described the 3-gigawatt investment as the largest single power generation announcement by capacity in state history, exceeding the approximately 2.9-gigawatt John Amos Power Plant announcement in the early 1970s.

The projects would advance Morrisey’s “50 by 50” initiative, which aims to increase West Virginia’s electricity-generating capacity to 50 gigawatts by 2050. His office said generation announcements since the initiative’s September 2025 launch total 11.67 gigawatts.

Morrisey also highlighted Google’s $10 million Energy Impact Program. An initial $1 million investment through the West Virginia Office of Energy will help households in Putnam, Kanawha, Cabell, Mason, Jackson and Lincoln counties make repairs needed to qualify for energy rebates. The program also supports efficiency improvements for local governments and nonprofit organizations.

More than 1,400 West Virginians have applied for the state’s Home Energy Rebate programs since their launch just over a month ago, according to the governor’s office.

The office said the first participant, Cabell County resident Judy Fry, saved $102 on her first monthly electric bill after receiving upgrades at no cost, a reduction of 34%.