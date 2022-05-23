APPALACHIAN POWER TO USE HELICOPTERS TO MAINTAIN SOME POWER LINE RIGHTS OF WAY

CHARLESTON, W.Va., May 19, 2022 – Beginning on or about June 1, Appalachian Power will maintain the rights of way for some power lines in West Virginia by applying herbicides by helicopter.

“The company generally makes aerial maintenance applications only in less populated areas where terrain and accessibility make it difficult for ground-based crews to safely clear rights of way,” said Travis Klinebriel, utility forester. Rights of way in populated areas, as well as near parks, ponds and other sensitive areas are maintained by other means.

Customers with questions about the company’s aerial maintenance program can call a toll-free number, 1-800-642-3622, for information. Customers also can write for information at Appalachian Power, Attn: Transmission Forestry, 404 29th Street, West, Charleston, WV 25387.

“Herbicides used by AEP and Appalachian Power have been registered for use on rights of way by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDoA),” Klinebriel said. Herbicides to be used are imazapyr, metsulfuron methyl, fosamine, triclopyr, aminocyclopyrachlor and aminopyralid. Each has been extensively tested by the manufacturer, colleges and governmental and independent research laboratories.

Rigid EPA and WVDoA restrictions and regulations are carefully observed by Appalachian Power contractors in applying herbicides. All areas to be treated are visually checked by helicopter pilots in advance to verify the location of any sensitive areas and to ensure that people or domestic animals are not visible in the area to be maintained. All applications are made by contractors who are certified applicators. Questions concerning these herbicides may be addressed to the EPA and the WVDoA.

Right of way maintenance agreements between Appalachian Power and landowners are available to landowners who prefer to accept responsibility for clearing the right of way crossing their property in lieu of aerial application of herbicides.

The agreement compensates the landowner by an amount equivalent to the cost of aerial herbicide application, provided the work meets Appalachian’s specifications.

Residents who have questions about the program or who want to alert the company to the location of sensitive areas near power lines, such as springs, wells, streams, lakes, ponds, orchards, crop areas, gardens, pastures, meadows, year-round dwellings, public recreation areas and Christmas tree plantations, should also contact the company. To prevent any misunderstanding about the location of the sensitive areas being reported, the number of the nearest pole or tower should be provided. Numbers are posted on utility poles and on one leg of utility towers.

After the maintenance program begins, a 24-hour telephone service at the above number will provide information daily on locations scheduled for maintenance.

Complaints about possible damage resulting from herbicide applications should be made by contacting Appalachian Power at its toll-free number or the above address. Complaints also may be directed to the WVDoA, Pesticide Regulatory Programs Unit, which can be reached in Charleston at 304-558-2209.

Lines scheduled for maintenance in West Virginia include:

FAYETTE COUNTY

Mollys Creek-Nuttall 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at Mollys Creek Station on Buery Mountain Road and running northeast, passing near Pittman, Landisburg and Clifftop and ending at the Nuttall Station near Lookout.

Layland-McClung 69kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Layland Station near Layland and running northeast, passing near Crickmer, Meadow Bridge, Bellwood, Rainelle and McRoss and ending at the McClung Station near Leslie.

Kanawha River-Lurich 345kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at Structure 50 in Fayette County and running southeast, crossing Kincaid Kingston Road, West Virginia Route 612, Plum Orchard Lake Road and Packs Branch Road and ending at Structure 91 near the Fayette/Raleigh County line.

Cabin Creek-Hinton 138kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at Structure 118-49A south of Kincaid, crossing Kincaid Kingston Road, Lick Fork Road, West Virginia Route 612, Plum Orchard Lake Road and Packs Branch Road and ending at the Fayette/Raleigh County line.

GREENBRIER COUNTY

Layland-McClung 69kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Layland Station near Layland and running northeast, passing near Crickmer, Meadow Bridge, Bellwood, Rainelle and McRoss and ending at the McClung Station near Leslie.

McRoss-Anjean 34kV – A distribution line on wood poles beginning at West Virginia Route 20 in Charmco and running east to Anjean. The line then turns northeast, passes Duo and ends at Clearco.

MCDOWELL COUNTY

Garden Creek-Baileysville 138kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the West Virginia/Virginia state line near Paynesville and running northeast, passing near Beartown, Apple Grove, Sandy Huff and Pad Fork and ending at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville.

Logan-Switchback 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville and running southeast, crossing over West Virginia Route 16, passing Belcher Mountain, Northfork and Elkhorn and ending at the Switchback Station near Switchback.

Glen Lyn-Switchback 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Switchback Station between Switchback and Maybeury and running east, passing near Minnix Mountain and Princeton and ending at the West Virginia/Virginia state border.

MERCER COUNTY

Glen Lyn-Switchback 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Switchback Station between Switchback and Maybeury and running east, passing near Minnix Mountain and Princeton and ending at the West Virginia/Virginia state border.

RALEIGH COUNTY

Cherry Pond Tap 69kV – A transmission tap line on wood poles beginning at the Pettus-Sundial 138kV transmission line, running west and ending at the Cherry Pond Station near Montcoal.

Baileysville-Sundial 46kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville and running north, passing near Clear Fork, Lillyhaven, Oceana and Edwight and ending at the Sundial Station near Sundial.

Dameron-Leewood-Sundial 69kV – A transmission line on steel towers and wood poles beginning at the Dameron Station near Dameron and running northwest, passing near Workman Creek, Ameagle, Dorothy, Packsville, Marfork, Pettus and Eunice and ending at the Sundial Station near Sundial.

Mullens-Sophia 46kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Mullens Station near Corinne and running north, passing near Rhodell, Pickshin, Boyer and Sullivan and ending at the Sophia Station near Sophia.

Baileysville-Tams Mountain 46kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville and running northeast, passing near Marianna, Marsh Fork, Key Rock, Milam, Poplar Gap, Glen Rogers and Slab Fork and ending at the Tams Mountain Station on Tams Mountain.

This also includes a tap line on wood poles beginning at the Poplar Gap Station, running northwest and ending at the Bolt Station.

Kanawha-Baileysville 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Kanawha River Plant and running southwest through Kanawha County, crossing Dry Branch Road, Interstate 64, Cabin Creek Road and Coal Fork Road. The line then enters Boone County and runs south, crossing Seng Creek Road. The line continues into Raleigh County, crossing Clear Fork Road and Coal River Road near Edwight, then reenters Boone County and crosses Pond Fork Road and Bolt Road. The line then runs into Wyoming County, crossing Kooperston Road, Cranny Road and the Appalachian Highway, and ends just south of West Virginia Route 10.

WYOMING COUNTY

Baileysville-Sundial 46kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville and running north, passing near Clear Fork, Lillyhaven, Oceana and Edwight and ending at the Sundial Station near Sundial.

Mullens-Sophia 46kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Mullens Station near Corinne and running north, passing near Rhodell, Pickshin, Boyer and Sullivan and ending at the Sophia Station near Sophia.

Baileysville-Tams Mountain 46kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville and running northeast, passing near Marianna, Marsh Fork, Key Rock, Milam, Poplar Gap, Glen Rogers and Slab Fork and ending at the Tams Mountain Station on Tams Mountain.

This also includes a tap line on wood poles beginning at the Poplar Gap Station, running northwest and ending at the Bolt Station.

Garden Creek-Baileysville 138kV – A transmission line on wood poles beginning at the West Virginia/Virginia state line near Paynesville and running northeast, passing near Beartown, Apple Grove, Sandy Huff and Pad Fork and ending at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville.

Logan-Switchback 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Baileysville Station near Baileysville and running southeast, crossing over West Virginia Route 16, passing Belcher Mountain, Northfork and Elkhorn and ending at the Switchback Station near Switchback.

Kanawha-Baileysville 138kV – A transmission line on steel structures beginning at the Kanawha River Plant and running southwest through Kanawha County, crossing Dry Branch Road, Interstate 64, Cabin Creek Road and Coal Fork Road. The line then enters Boone County and runs south, crossing Seng Creek Road. The line continues into Raleigh County, crossing Clear Fork Road and Coal River Road near Edwight, then reenters Boone County and crosses Pond Fork Road and Bolt Road. The line then runs into Wyoming County, crossing Kooperston Road, Cranny Road and the Appalachian Highway, and ends just south of West Virginia Route 10.