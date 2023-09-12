Appalachian Save a Life Day Provides Free Naloxone as Part of Recovery Month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As part of National Recovery Month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents of Appalachian Save a Life Day on September 14, 2023, which provides free naloxone and training through events scheduled across West Virginia and 12 other states.



“Recovery Month is an important time to highlight resources available to individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder, including life saving tools such as naloxone,” said Christina Mullins, DHHR Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “Through initiatives like Appalachian Save a Life Day, DHHR and partners will continue to strengthen West Virginia’s response to this epidemic and help more and more people achieve recovery.”



DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health has provided naloxone for the event every year since its inception in 2020, and is providing a record $600,000 worth of naloxone this year in West Virginia.