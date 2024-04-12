 Appalachian South Folklife Center and RiffRaff Arts Collective Present 20th Annual Earth Day Celebration 

Pipestem, WV – Appalachian South Folklife Center will host the 20th annual Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 20th from 11am-11pm. The event will feature live music and art, crafts, kids’ activities, workshops, yoga, presentations, and other creative activities at the beautiful facility in Pipestem, which boasts a 50+ year tradition of community events.

The day, presented by RiffRaff Arts Collective, will feature music performances by Shayar, Option 22, James Hart & Old Soul Reunion, Adam Cox, Tim & Maggie, Jordan Furrow, Kimberly Moon, Jon Bolt and Student Sesiun, as well as a Learning Session and Q&A with Appalachian Rekindling Project (Rematriate, Return, Restore), and a Pollinator Plants Discussion with Dancing Nettle Nursery. There will be yoga, sound healing, reiki, and massage with practitioners from The Gaia Den. Kids activities include tie-dying for kids with Jillian Firth, and other crafts.

Delicious food and drink will be available for purchase, served by Jamaica Wi Hungry, a local business coming soon to The Grassroots District in Princeton. Other vendors include Tap Twice Tea, Artist Kabrea James, Rachael Clemmons Pottery, Dancing Nettle Nursery, Coal River Mountain Watch, Rainbow Art Farms, RiffRaff Arts Collective, and more.

Organizers say the best part of the day is experiencing the unmatched beauty and breathtaking mountain views at the Appalachian South Folklife Center. The facility features swing sets and open fields, and people of all ages are encouraged to attend.

The day’s activities are free of charge and are sponsored by RiffRaff, ASFC, and LLyniuM entertainment. For directions to the center, a schedule of activities, and more information, visit earthdaywv.com. Call 304-320-8833 with questions. For more about the Appalachian South Folklife Center, visit folklifecenter.org.

SCHEDULE

11 a.m. – Pollinator Talk with Dancing Nettle Nursery at the new Pollinator Garden

11:30 a.m. – Student Session with students of Maggie Mainland and James Hart; Appalachian musicians welcome to join.

12:00 p.m. – Tim and Maggie

12:30 p.m. – Learning Session and Q&A with Appalachian Rekindling Project (Rematriate, Return, Restore)

1:30 p.m. – Dream a New Earth through a poetic performance by Kabrea James

1:40 p.m. – Kimberly Moon

2:15 p.m. – Jordan Furrow

3:00 p.m. – Jon Bolt

3:45 p.m. – Adam Cox

4:30 p.m. – Shayar

5:30 p.m. – Option 22

5:30 p.m. – Independent State

7:00 p.m. – James Hart & Old Soul Reunion

Followed by Jams into the night

WORKSHOPS

12:00 p.m. – Yoga and Sound Healing with Joanie

12:30 p.m. – Tie-Dyeing for Kids w/ Jillian