Apple's new iPhone 11, online safety tips from a hacker, 20 ways to make money online

Apple unveiled its new fall product lineup, including the iPhone 11, and Kim answers your top 5 questions. Amazon’s relationship with local police forces is growing through the Ring doorbell video network, and it could impact your privacy. Meet a white-hat hacker who shows Kim just how easy it is to fall victim to a phishing scam ⁠— and she’s got the pro tips on how to stay safe. Plus, Kim talks with a startup CEO fighting crime in neighborhoods across the country. And 20 ways to make extra cash online, on your schedule. All that and more in this episode.

