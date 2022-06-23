Application for Ninth Family Court Circuit vacancy

|CHARLESTON, WV – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the vacancy on the Ninth Family Court Circuit, serving Logan County.
The deadline for completed applications and letters of recommendation is July 13, 2022.
|Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline outlined above. Both must be submitted either via email to JVAC@wv.gov, or by mail to:
Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission
c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor
Office of the Governor
State Capitol
1900 Kanawha Blvd E
Charleston, WV 25305
For more information about the application process, please call the Office of General Counsel at 304-558-2000.
Interviews will be held in Charleston on July 27, 2022.