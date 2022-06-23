Application for Ninth Family Court Circuit vacancy

Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline outlined above. Both must be submitted either via email to JVAC@wv.gov, or by mail to:

Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission

c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor

Office of the Governor

State Capitol

1900 Kanawha Blvd E

Charleston, WV 25305

For more information about the application process, please call the Office of General Counsel at 304-558-2000.



Interviews will be held in Charleston on July 27, 2022.