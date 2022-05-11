Application for Seventh Judicial Circuit vacancy

CHARLESTON, WV – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the vacancy on the Seventh Judicial Circuit, serving Logan County.

The deadline for application and submittal of letters of recommendation is May 18, 2022.

Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline outlined above. Both must be submitted to: Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor, Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305.

Click here to download application packet

Interviews will be held on May 25, 2022, in Charleston.