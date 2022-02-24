Application for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals vacancy

CHARLESTON, WV – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the recent vacancy on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals caused by the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins.

Click here to access application and instructions.

The deadline for applications and for submittal of letters of recommendation is March 14, 2022. Interviews will be held on March 28, 2022. Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadlines outlined above. As soon as possible after March 14, 2022, the Office of the Governor will publish a list of all applicants for the Supreme Court of Appeals appointment.

The application and letters of recommendation must be submitted via email to JVAC@wv.gov or by mail, addressed to:

Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission

c/o Office of General Counsel to the Governor

Office of the Governor, State Capitol

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

This is the first time applications are being accepted electronically. Please follow all instructions in the application. Please read all materials carefully. In the event you have a question not covered in the materials, you may contact the Office of General Counsel to the Governor at 304-558-2000. Applicants are advised not to contact the Commissioners directly regarding the subject of this application.