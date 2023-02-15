Application for Thirteenth Family Court Circuit vacancy

|CHARLESTON, WV – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the family court vacancy on the 13th Family Court Circuit serving Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties.
Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation or comment no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023.
|Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline outlined above. Both must be submitted either via email to JVAC@wv.gov, or by mail to:
Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission
c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor
Office of the Governor
State Capitol
1900 Kanawha Blvd E
Charleston, WV 25305
For more information about the application process, please call the Office of General Counsel at 304-558-2000.
Interviews will be held in Charleston on Monday, March 13, 2023.