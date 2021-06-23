Application for Twenty-Seventh Judicial Circuit vacancy serving Wyoming County

Application for Twenty-Seventh Judicial Circuit vacancy

CHARLESTON, WV –(WWNR) The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the vacancy on the Twenty-Seventh Judicial Circuit serving the County of Wyoming. The deadline for application and submittal of letters of recommendation is July 7, 2021.

Interviews will be held on July 23, 2021, in Charleston, WV.

Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadlines outlined above. Both must be submitted to: Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Manda Bickoff, Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305.

Click here to view/download application packet and instructions