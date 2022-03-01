Applications are open for $10,000 science and engineering scholarships at West Virginia University Institute of Technology

Beckley, WV- A special scholarship application for prospective students at West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) is now open for the fall of 2022.



Students who are majoring in electrical engineering, computer engineering, computer science or information systems are eligible to apply. Students must be admitted to WVU Tech and have completed the FAFSA to apply for the scholarship. Up to $10,000 can be awarded to scholarship winners.



In addition to monetary support, recipients of this scholarship will receive access to a faculty mentorship program for extra academic support, unique research opportunities, help with career readiness, and funding to travel to conferences and competitions across the country.



In addition to increasing the number of STEM graduates, this project also aims to strengthen the pipeline of engineers and scientists to support economic competitiveness in West Virginia and the Appalachian region.



The National Science Foundation Scholarship in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) has funded the SUCCESS (Supporting Undergraduate Cohorts of Career-Ready Engineering and Science Scholars) program, which seeks to increase the number of academically talented students who demonstrate a financial need. WVU Tech faculty member Dr. Kenan Hatipoglu and his team secured $650,000 from the National Science Foundation for this scholarship in 2020.



To apply for this scholarship or for more information, visit nsfs-stem.wvutech.edu. Any questions about the program or the application process can be directed to

NSF-SSTEM@mail.wvu.edu.