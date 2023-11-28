Applications for Ninth Judicial Circuit Court vacancy now available

|CHARLESTON, WV – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Derek C. Swope in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court serving Mercer County.
Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation or comment no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
|Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline outlined above. Both must be submitted either via email to JVAC@wv.gov, or by mail to:
Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission
c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor
Office of the Governor
State Capitol
1900 Kanawha Blvd E
Charleston, WV 25305
For more information about the application process, please call the Office of General Counsel at 304-558-2000.
Interviews will be held in Charleston on Friday, January 5, 2024.