Are Record Savings Rates Driving A Stock Market Bubble?

The recovery in U.S. equity prices from the March low has been met with considerable skepticism, with the so-called “FOMO Rally” being attributed more to capital seeking returns than fundamental value.

A recent data point leads some credence to this theory: in April, the personal savings rate rose to 33%, up from 12.7% in March and 8.2% in February. That was also a record from 17.3% in 1975.

The spike came at a time when the S&P 500 broke out from mid-March lows and continued to recover, leading to the question of whether more Americans are putting money in the stock market because they are spending less on goods and services.

If this were true, we could easily have a worst-of-both worlds scenario: a weak economy and absurdly overbought stocks. That would make the kind of double-digit crash Goldman Sachs warned about very likely.

Anecdotally, I have not heard from long/short funds a greater bias towards shorting on the belief that retail money has caused stocks to become overvalued, which could arguably exacerbate the decline if a crash begins and those long-biased portfolios pivot towards shorting. Thus assessing exactly how much retail investors have put their savings into the stock market is extremely important right now.

The Data

To measure the phenomenon of retail investor money, many look at the Morningstar U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Fund Flow Report, which shows for April 2020 an $18 billion outflow of U.S. equity funds and $14 billion out of passive funds respectively. This would indicate on its own that a strong retail-driven bull market did not occur in April.

2020 Fund Flow Data (in billions, according to Morningstar) January February March April U.S. Equity -22.4 -17.5 10.5 -18 S&P 500 Return -0.2% -8.4% -12.5% 12.7%

However, the report also shows sector equity inflows of $16 billion in April, with $8 billion in healthcare-equity funds, which could indicate retail investors are investing more, but they are selling passive funds to buy sector funds or individual stocks. Furthermore, it is important to note that equity fund flows and equity returns are not correlated (note S&P 500 monthly returns above), as funds can outflow from funds into stocks or direct stock buying/selling counters fund redemption/purchasing. Thus the data is not conclusive.

Beyond the Morningstar report, we should also compare the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY) with the Vanguard 500 ETF (VOO). This comparison is useful because it is an apples-to-apples comparison of two funds with identical mandates (to passively track the S&P 500), but VOO is popular amongst retail investors while SPY’s greater liquidity makes it preferred amongst institutional investors. Therefore, a comparison can help us make a market-neutral assessment of whether retail investor money is coming in at a greater than usual pace.

ETF Fund Flows (in billions) April 2020 May 2020 3 months 6 months YTD 1 year 10 year SPY -6.9 -5.81 -21.5 -4.5 -24.6 -20 39.3 VOO -3.1 -4 4.7 14.3 11.8 16.7 165.1

Source: CEF Insider, ETF Channel, YCharts

Looking first at April on its own, we see a $3.1 billion outflow for the month from VOO, which would on its own not indicate rapacious buying from greedy retail investors. However, retail investors’ outflows were half of SPY’s, indicating less retail investor caution, as institutions limited SPY exposure. However, it should be noted institutions may have sold that exposure to gain exposure elsewhere, so that 6.9 billion is not itself indicative of institutional bearishness.

Is the 55.3% smaller outflow in April significant, considering it dwarfs May’s 31.2% difference? A larger historical context indicates that this is more monthly noise than an indication of stronger retail bullishness. Comparing the difference in fund flows both in April, May, and over longer periods of time, we see the difference in fund flows is actually quite modest to historic norms.

Source: Ibid.

Conclusion

The long-term relative popularity of VOO over SPY is more likely an indication of greater passive index investing and less use of SPY as a trading vehicle amongst institutional investors than of greater retail bullishness. That popularity of indexing also would suggest that it is extremely unlikely that many retail investors are choosing individual stocks post-pandemic instead of indexing, thus driving a retail investor-driven bull market into individual stocks that a study of VOO would not reveal.

If we accept as true the likelihood that much of retail investor savings would still flow into index funds, the outflow of funds of VOO in April indicates that the vast majority of retail investors are not driving the current bull market in U.S. equities. Furthermore, a comparison of VOO/SPY fund flows indicates that retail investor equity demand has not risen significantly higher than institutional investor demand, so a individual savings-driven stock market bubble is not currently happening.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.