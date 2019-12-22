33.2 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 22, 2019 12:30am

Are the White Sox MLB contenders with their reinforced rotation?

By WWNR
NewsSports


We all know the recent history of the Chicago White Sox is uglier than those collared uniforms they wore in the late 1970s: Seven consecutive losing MLB seasons, one of four teams in the 2010s not to make a postseason appearance and no playoff series victories since they won the World Series in 2005.

They at least appear determined to aim higher in 2020. The White Sox added to their offseason haul on Saturday night with ESPN’s Jeff Passan reporting the club has agreed to a three-year, $55.5 million deal with former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel, who went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the Braves in 19 starts in 2019.

The White Sox just signed fellow lefty Gio Gonzalez to a one-year, $5 million contract, in addition to earlier signing catcher Yasmani Grandal and trading for right fielder Nomar Mazara from the Rangers. They also re-signed first baseman Jose Abreu. Their projected payroll now sits at about $130 million compared to $114 million last season.

After going 72-90 in 2019, are these additions enough to make the White Sox a contender? Grandal, coming off a .246/.380/468 season with 28 home runs, is the big signing, but this is mostly improving in small ways around the edges, and I say that as a fan of Keuchel. The money is a little surprising given that nobody wanted him a year ago and he didn’t sign with the Braves until June, but he still factors as an upgrade in a rotation that had a 5.30 ERA last season.

Let’s see how the White Sox look right now:

3B Yoan Moncada-S
SS Tim Anderson-R
1B Jose Abreu-R
C Yasmani Grandal-S
LF Eloy Jimenez-R
RF Nomar Mazara-L
CF Luis Robert-R
2B Nick Madrigal-R
DH ???

SP Lucas Gioloto-R
SP Dallas Keuchel-L
SP Gio Gonzalez-L
SP Reynaldo Lopez-R
SP Michael Kopech-R

RP Alex Colome-R
RP Aaron Bummer-L
RP Kelvin Herrera-R

A few notes here. Robert and Madrigal aren’t on the 40-man roster yet, so they’ll likely serve a two-week apprenticeship in the minors to start the season, but both are pretty much big league-ready. Robert started 2019 in High-A and ended it in Triple-A, where he had a .974 OPS in 47 games. Madrigal, the fourth overall pick in 2018, also climbed from High-A to Triple-A, hitting .311 across three levels with the dead-ball era totals of 44 walks and just 16 strikeouts.

Mazara has some superficially decent numbers, hitting .268 with 19 home runs last year for the Rangers, but he has been worth 1.8 WAR … over four seasons. He has been a below-average defender who doesn’t walk. Unless the White Sox can unlock some power with a swing and approach change, he doesn’t really help much (although he’s still an improvement over the mess the White Sox had out there last year).

The lineup is certainly fun and intriguing and the hope is Moncada continues to improve and Jimenez develops into a feared bopper in the middle of the lineup after hitting 31 home runs as a rookie. Tim Anderson is certainly exciting and won the batting title after hitting .335 in a breakout season, but given his overly aggressive approach, he’s also near the top of any list of players most likely to regress in 2020 (he had a .399 average on balls in play, not sustainable season to season). It would certainly be nice if the Sox up the payroll to $145 million and fill that DH hole with Nicholas Castellanos or Edwin Encarnacion. I don’t project this as a top-five lineup in the AL just yet (the White Sox were 13th in runs a year ago), although if Robert and Madrigal produce from the get-go and they add a DH there is potential for a big improvement.

The bigger unknown is the rotation. Keuchel and Gonzalez are risks in that they don’t fit the prototype of what most teams are looking for these days: high velocity, high spin, four-seamers up in the zone. But both veterans know how to pitch. With Keuchel, you know what you’re going to get: ground balls and that bulldog mentality. His OPS allowed, however, has increased from.619 to .704 to .764 the past three seasons, although the Happy Fun Ball affected everybody in 2019. There isn’t No. 1 or No. 2 upside here, but he’s a safe bet to post an ERA around 4.00 and chew up innings.

Gonzalez was one of the most durable starters in the game until last season, when he made 17 starts and pitched just 87 innings. He has lived on the edge the past of couple seasons, averaging 4.1 walks per nine while his strikeout rate has dipped. He never has been a command guy, but the fact that he got just $5 million suggests the lack of interest in him. He could end up being a huge bargain, but there is also high flameout potential here given his age and peripheral numbers.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump slams House’s impeachment delay as ‘so unfair’

News WWNR -
0
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding off on sending...
Read more

Are the White Sox MLB contenders with their reinforced rotation?

News WWNR -
0
We all know the recent history of the Chicago White Sox is uglier than those collared uniforms they wore in the late 1970s:...
Read more

Rep. Mark Meadows: Dems wearing black after Trump impeachment is a ‘PR stunt’

News WWNR -
0
House Freedom Caucus member Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said Democrats wearing black clothing in the wake of President Trump's impeachment are continuing with their...
Read more

Trump blasts House Democrats over impeachment: ‘They had nothing, there’s no crime’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump mocked House Democrats on Saturday during a Turning Point USA event in West Palm Beach, Fla., for voting to impeach him without...
Read more

ICE releases footage purportedly proving migrants knew enrollment at fake university was illegal

News WWNR -
0
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is defending itself amid claims that it unfairly enticed migrants into enrolling in a fake university so they...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump slams House’s impeachment delay as ‘so unfair’

WWNR -
0
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding off on sending...
Read more
News

Rep. Mark Meadows: Dems wearing black after Trump impeachment is a ‘PR stunt’

WWNR -
0
House Freedom Caucus member Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said Democrats wearing black clothing in the wake of President Trump's impeachment are continuing with their...
Read more
News

Trump blasts House Democrats over impeachment: ‘They had nothing, there’s no crime’

WWNR -
0
President Trump mocked House Democrats on Saturday during a Turning Point USA event in West Palm Beach, Fla., for voting to impeach him without...
Read more
News

ICE releases footage purportedly proving migrants knew enrollment at fake university was illegal

WWNR -
0
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is defending itself amid claims that it unfairly enticed migrants into enrolling in a fake university so they...
Read more
News

Billy Hallowell: Christianity Today attacks Trump – Should evangelicals like me support or oppose him?

WWNR -
0
The editorial published this week in Christianity Today calling for President Trump to be removed from office highlights the difficult choice facing evangelical...
Read more
News

Jeff Flake claims Senate Republicans, not just Trump, are on trial

WWNR -
0
Former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., is warning his former colleagues in the Senate that they, along with President Trump, will be on trial...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap