Area Car Clubs Plan A Cruise And Car Show In Hinton Saturday.

Warren Ellison Talks To Stephanie French Of The Shade Tree Car Club About Saturday’s Car Show In Hinton.

Hinton, WV – (WWNR) – Organizers hope the third time is the charm for a cruise and car show in Hinton this Saturday.

Members of the Shade Tree Car Club will meet at Shady Spring High School Saturday, July 17th at 10:00am. They will depart at 10:45am and cruise down the mountain to the Lifeline Church on Stokes Drive in Hinton. They will be escorted by the Jumping Branch Volunteer Fire Department.

Meanwhile, Yesterday’s Rides of Princeton will meet at Grant’s Supermarket at 10am and depart for Hinton at 10:30am, escorted by the Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department. They will also park at the Lifeline Church.

Saturday’s car show will be from 11:30am to 5:00pm. Registration is $15.00. Proceeds will go towards the Summers County Volunteer Firefighters Association’s Children’s Christmas Fund.

Previous attempts to hold the car show were postponed due to rain and the death of retired Hinton and Beckley firefighter Johnny Mann. Shade Tree Secretary-Treasurer Stephanie French says Saturday’s show will go ahead rain or shine.

Saturday’s car show is sponsored by RT Rogers Oil Company of Hinton. Food will be provided by the Cast Iron Cafe and Totally Glazed Doughnuts.