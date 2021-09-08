Area Festivals adjust to Spike in Covid-19 Cases

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The Fall festival season is under way and with the Surge in COVID-19 Cases in West Virginia many area events are making adjustments to their safety protocols.

Bridge Day, the largest event in the state brings tens of thousands of people from around the world to Fayette County. This year they will also have t bring a mask. Masks will be required at the festival regardless of vaccination status, and social distancing must be observed whenever possible, the Bridge Day Commission said in a statement.

Exceptions to the mask mandate include jumpers, those participants of the Bridge Day 5k , rafting or on a zipline. But they’ll have to mask up before and after.

Social distancing will be next to impossible on the crowded bridge itself, but organizers said it will be required on the festival’s perimeters.

Bridge Day is the only day of the year that the bridge is open to pedestrian traffic.

Festival officials say they will follow CDC guidelines along with guidance from health officials.

The Adventure on Freedom festival slated for Friday to Sunday at the Summit Bechtel Reserve is encouraging social distancing and masks when distancing is not possible. The event will also be screening its staff daily at the 3 day event.

This comes after several volunteers and staff at the Oak Leaf Festival Labor day weekend tested positive, prompting organizers to cancel the Sunday events and asking the public to who attended to consider themselves to be exposed and get tested.

KIDS CLASSIC FESTIVAL

The Kids Classic Festival is continuing this week after launching with events Labor Day Weekend

According to Jill Moorfield with Beckley Events the downtown festival slated for Saturday from 10-2 has been adjusted to allow for social distancing and booth activities adapted for sanitization and social distancing. Vendors are asked to wear masks especially if within 6 feet of attendees. The Parade will start at 11. Kids in attendance are encouraged to stop by the Festival Booth for a Kids Classic bag while supplies last.