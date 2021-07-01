Area Fireworks and 4th of July Celebrations

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The 4th of July weekend is upon us. Many area residents will be celebrating all weekend long and there are a few community events that you can take the whole family to. Here are just a few.

Saturday, July 3 – Following the WV Miners baseball game in Beckley

Sunday, July 4 – City of Beckley Fireworks in the area of Beckley Little League and the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 9:30 pm, with sponsorship support from Appalachian Power

Alderson’s 4th of July festivities have been going on all week long. You can get a schedule of events on their Facebook page

In Fayetteville the Heritage Festival will be going on Saturday and Sunday – Some Vendor Space is still available,

you can find out more here