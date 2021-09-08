Area first responders invited to enjoy Salute to Heroes Weekend September 11-13

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV— (WWNR): The Greenbrier will remember the heroes lost in the rescue efforts on September 11, 2001, and honor those who carry on their legacy with the Salute to Heroes Weekend September 11-13, 2021. First responders around the region will have an opportunity to attend portions of the weekend at no charge as a thank you from The Greenbrier for their incredible sacrifices.

The weekend begins with a unique performance in Colonial Hall on Saturday, September 11. “Who’s Bad, The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” was founded by Vamsi Tadepalli in 2003 as a tribute to Michael Jackson’s musical legacy. It’s an unrivaled homage to pop music’s one true King. The performance at The Greenbrier begins at 9:00pm, and first responders are invited to bring one guest and enjoy the performance free of charge. The first 200 to sign up by emailing salutetoheroes@greenbrier.com will have the tickets waiting for them the day of the event. Limited tickets are on sale now for those who aren’t first responders for $50.

On Sunday, September 12 at 6:00pm, the Salute to Heroes Dinner will take place inside Colonial Hall. This plated dinner will feature incredible cuisine from the award-winning chefs at America’s Resort, as well as an after-dinner performance from Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and the Voices of Classic Soul . The evening will also include a presentation from the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which will provide first-hand accounts of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and its impact on first responders across the country. Limited tickets are on sale now for this dinner and performance. Individual tickets start at $175, or tables of eight are available for $1,200.

The Salute to Heroes Weekend will conclude on Monday, September 13, with The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic . Now in its ninth year, the annual event is a tribute to the rich tennis tradition at America’s Resort.

This year’s tennis showcase will be part of the Champions Series Tennis Tour — a North American tennis circuit for champion tennis players over the age of 30 — with participants playing inside the picturesque Center Court at Creekside Stadium for a $25,000 first-prize paycheck. The field will feature 2003 U.S. Open champion and former world No. 1 Andy Roddick, former world No. 2 Tommy Haas, former world No. 4 James Blake and 2006 Australian Open runner-up and Champions Series Tennis debutant Marcos Baghdatis.

Haas and Blake will meet in the first semifinal at 2:30pm, followed by the second semifinal between Roddick and Baghdatis. The two winners will conclude the action at approximately 4:30pm, playing for the $25,000 prize in an exciting final.

First responders and their immediate families can request complimentary tickets to this star-studded event by emailing salutetoheroes@greenbrier.com. Tickets for others are on sale now and start at $30. VIP packages, including play-with-the-pros and backstage opportunities, and upgraded seats are also available.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation will be the charitable partner for the Salute to Heroes Weekend. Founded immediately following the September 11 attacks on New York City, First Responders Children’s Foundation provides financial support to both children who have lost a parent in the line of duty and families enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances. First Responders Children’s Foundation also supports, promotes and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by law enforcement and firefighting organizations, whose purpose is to benefit children or the community at large.