ArenaMend Classic brings Olympic-level show jumping competition to The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV. — (WWNR): Horses and The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, are as intertwined as Sam Snead and the resort’s historic Old White Course. This week, The Greenbrier’s strong connection to the equine industry will be honored, and a new tradition will begin, when the ArenaMend Classic comes to America’s Resort October 13-17.

The ArenaMend Classic is no ordinary horse show. Taking place at The Golf Club at The Greenbrier — the site of the original horse stables on property — the event is a Federation Equestre Internationale CS15 and CS12 show, featuring world-class show jumpers in a field that includes Tokyo 2020 Individual Gold Medalist Ben Maher and USA Team Silver Medalists Laura Kraut, McLain Ward and Kent Farrington. They’ll be competing for $746,000 in prize money.

Event organizer Dan Carr — who owns ArenaMend LLC,, a sustainable footing company — had the idea of combining a top resort with a top-level horse show, providing opportunities for entertainment and fellowship away from the show, something not readily available at most events. He was familiar with West Virginia, having worked in Wheeling in the 1990s, and when he visited The Greenbrier in 2020, the light bulb was illuminated.

“The vision behind this spectacular event is to combine historic, luxurious and active amenities with the raw athleticism and the striking beauty of equestrian jumping,” said Carr. “So often in our sport, venues don’t encourage inclusiveness and camaraderie, but with the opportunity to bring world-class show jumping to one of America’s most spectacular resorts, with its array of sporting activities, we are able to create inclusiveness for a weekend of active enjoyment.”

Carr is no stranger to first-class equine events. He has served as the CEO of the Palm Beach Masters Series at Deeridge Farms in Wellington, Florida, which is known worldwide as one of the best shows in North America.

That name recognition has helped draw in some of the best riders in the United States and beyond. Riders from the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, Brazil, Switzerland, Mexico, Canada, Israel, Holland and Sweden are all expected to participate, and course designer Alan Wade hails from Ireland.

VIP tickets to the ArenaMend Classic can be purchased for $4,500 for a bar top or $5,500 for a table. Each option seats four and includes access to the entire weekend. Food and beverage will be provided by The Greenbrier’s award-winning culinary team and can be purchased a la carte. Day tickets can be purchased for casual viewers at a cost of $45 per day.

Horse enthusiasts who are unable to attend in person will still be able to watch the action, as state-of-the-art livestreaming by Horse and Country TV will allow fans to experience the competition, as well as the beauty of America’s Resort, from their computers and smart phones.