Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show to feature Jon Jones, Dominick Reyes, Colby Covington

The participants in Saturday night’s UFC 247 main event are set to appear on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. A recent sit-down interview with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be followed by a chat with challenger Dominick Reyes.

Ahead of those interviews, Colby Covington will join the show. Covington, who lost a brutal slugfest to UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in December, will discuss his health and what could be next for him.

Also scheduled for Monday’s show: Eliot Marshall, Sergio Pettis, Anthony Smith and UFC featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski.

Watch the show from 1-4 p.m. ET here.

Helwani Show lineup

Current guest: Eliot Marshall

Coming up:

1:25 p.m.: Sergio Pettis

Pettis will talk about his successful Bellator debut on Jan. 25.

1:40 p.m.: Colby Covington

Covington will discuss what’s next for him and how he fought with a broken jaw during his loss at UFC 245.

2:00 p.m.: Jon Jones

The UFC light heavyweight champion will discuss a variety of topics.

2:47 p.m.: Anthony Smith

The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger will talk about headlining a card in April in his home state of Nebraska.

3:00 p.m.: Dominick Reyes

Reyes will share his thoughts on his UFC 247 main event title fight against Jones.

3:40 p.m.: Alexander Volkanovski

The new UFC featherweight champ will discuss what could be next for him.



