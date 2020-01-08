32.1 F
Beckley
Wednesday, January 8, 2020 7:25am

Arizona Republican fires back at press after slammed for posting fake Obama-Rouhani photo

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., fired back at the media Tuesday after drawing criticism for posting a fake image of former President Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Gosar explained that his intent was simply to criticize both political figures — not to suggest that the image was authentic. He took particular aim at Daniel Medina, a reporter for The Intercept who took the congressman to task, suggesting that Gosar was trying to say Obama and Rouhani had actually met and that Rouhani was now out of power.

“To the dim witted reporters like @dmedin11,” Gosar wrote, “no one said this wasn’t photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person. The tweet says: “the world is a better place without either of them in power”.”

REP. PAUL GOSAR SENDS CRYPTIC TWEETS THAT READ, ‘EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF,’ DURING IMPEACHMENT HEARING

The image has bounced around social media for several years and was created from a real photo of Obama meeting with then-Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, The New York Times reported.

Obama and Rouhani, who is still in power, have never met in person, according to The Times.

Also criticizing Gosar was Gen. Michael Hayden, a former CIA director under Obama and President George W. Bush, and head of the National Security Agency under Bush.

“You’re an idiot,” Hayden wrote to the congressman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In another post, Gosar tried to further clarify why he posted the image of Obama and Rouhani.

“Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured and protected the worlds No. 1 sponsor of terror,” Gosar wrote. “The world is better without Obama as president. The world will be better off without Rouhani.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Arizona Republican fires back at press after slammed for posting fake Obama-Rouhani photo

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., fired back at the media Tuesday after drawing criticism for posting a fake image of former President Obama shaking...
Read more

Trump to make statement after Iran retaliates with missile attack aimed at US, coalition forces

News WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...Trump to make statement...
Read more

Iranian official tweets photo of Iranian flag after attack on U.S. troops in Iraq

News WWNR -
0
Saeed Jalili, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, tweeted a photo of the Iranian flag with no caption after the country claimed...
Read more

Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says ‘All is well!’

News WWNR -
0
BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian...
Read more

Jussiee Smollett will not return for ‘Empire’ finale, Fox exec says

News WWNR -
0
Jussie Smollett will not return for the series finale of "Empire."Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn told TVLine that the actor would not reprise...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump to make statement after Iran retaliates with missile attack aimed at US, coalition forces

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...Trump to make statement...
Read more
News

Iranian official tweets photo of Iranian flag after attack on U.S. troops in Iraq

WWNR -
0
Saeed Jalili, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, tweeted a photo of the Iranian flag with no caption after the country claimed...
Read more
News

Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says ‘All is well!’

WWNR -
0
BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian...
Read more
News

Jussiee Smollett will not return for ‘Empire’ finale, Fox exec says

WWNR -
0
Jussie Smollett will not return for the series finale of "Empire."Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn told TVLine that the actor would not reprise...
Read more
News

NHL’s Bill Daly says trend of players skipping All-Star Game ‘a concern’

WWNR -
0
The decision by Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin to skip back-to-back All-Star Weekends has the NHL concerned it could start a trend among...
Read more
News

Sean Hannity on Iran missile attack in Iraq: ‘There is a massive price to pay … They’re going to get hit hard’

WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity reacted Tuesday night to Iran launching ballistic missiles at U.S. military forces in Iraq, saying there's a "massive price to pay"...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap