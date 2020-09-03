78.6 F
Beckley
Thursday, September 3, 2020 4:23pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger offers to pay for reopening of polling places in the South: ‘I’m a fanatic about voting’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Arnold Schwarzenegger is serious about voting in 2020.

The former California governor, 73, offered to fund the reopening of polling places in the Southern United States in response to a 2019 Reuters article.

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot. I’m a fanatic about voting. Most people call closing polls voter suppression. Some say it is ‘budgetary.’ What if I made it easy & solved the budgetary issue? How much would it cost to reopen polling places?” he tweeted on Wednesday.

12 CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE RUN FOR POLITICAL OFFICE

“This is a serious question,” he continued. “Is closing polling stations about making it harder for minorities to vote, or is it because of budgets? If you say it’s because of your budget, let’s talk.”

The article details how nearly 1,200 polling places had closed since the 2013 Supreme Court decision Shelby County v. Holder.

The 5-4 ruling addressed a 1960s-era provision that largely singled out states and districts in the South — those with a history of discrimination — and required them to seek federal permission to change their voting laws.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER DONATES $1M IN MASKS, GEAR TO HOSPITAL WORKERS FIGHTING CORONAVIRUS

The court ruled that the formula determining which states are affected was unconstitutional.

In doing so, the court potentially opened the door for certain states to proceed with voter ID laws and other efforts that had been held up because of the Voting Rights Act. Prominent among those are voter identification laws in Alabama and Mississippi.

At the time, it was alleged that the closures — in mainly minority communities — are part of a plan to allow racist voter suppression to occur.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reuters reported in 2019 that the states in question denied the accusations and cited budget issues as the reason why the polling places could not remain open.



Source link

Recent Articles

Arnold Schwarzenegger offers to pay for reopening of polling places in the South: ‘I’m a fanatic about voting’

News WWNR -
0
Arnold Schwarzenegger is serious about voting in 2020.The former California governor, 73, offered to fund the reopening of polling places in the Southern United...
Read more

Jets’ Le’Veon Bell — No problems with Adam Gase over hamstring, otherwise

News WWNR -
0
One week after an apparent dispute over an injury, New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell took issue with the perception that he...
Read more

Gov Cuomo ‘nakedly’ admits to ‘failure’ by saying Trump would need an army to walk streets of NYC: Kayleigh McEnany

News WWNR -
0
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “nakedly” admitted to “failure” by saying President Trump will need an “army if he thinks he’s going to...
Read more

John Wiley &amp; Sons, Inc. 2021 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation

Money WWNR -
0
John Wiley &amp; Sons, Inc. 2021 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation Source link
Read more

US Air Force reveals powerful light attack experiment

News WWNR -
0
The US Air Force reveals a powerful demonstration of light attack aircraft at its OA-X demo at Holloman Air Force Base. That experiment included...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jets’ Le’Veon Bell — No problems with Adam Gase over hamstring, otherwise

WWNR -
0
One week after an apparent dispute over an injury, New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell took issue with the perception that he...
Read more
News

Gov Cuomo ‘nakedly’ admits to ‘failure’ by saying Trump would need an army to walk streets of NYC: Kayleigh McEnany

WWNR -
0
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “nakedly” admitted to “failure” by saying President Trump will need an “army if he thinks he’s going to...
Read more
Money

John Wiley &amp; Sons, Inc. 2021 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation

WWNR -
0
John Wiley &amp; Sons, Inc. 2021 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation Source link
Read more
video
News

US Air Force reveals powerful light attack experiment

WWNR -
0
The US Air Force reveals a powerful demonstration of light attack aircraft at its OA-X demo at Holloman Air Force Base. That experiment included...
Read more
News

Pelosi trolled by pro-Trumpers with video from California district: ‘Nancy Pelosi does not want you to see this’

WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “does not want you to see this,” the Students For Trump organization claims in a new video recorded Wednesday...
Read more
News

2 Virginia voters suing to remove Kanye West from 2020 presidential ballot in state

WWNR -
0
Two Virginia voters are suing to remove rap artist Kaye West from their state's 2020 presidential ballot, alleging they were tricked into supporting his campaign.In a...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap