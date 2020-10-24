59.9 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 24, 2020 7:52am

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery, says he’s feeling ‘fantastic’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted Friday that he was feeling “fantastic” after undergoing heart surgery to receive a new aortic valve.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” the “Terminator” star and former Republican governor of California tweeted.

Schwarzenegger included photos of him giving a thumbs up in the hospital and posing in front of different statues in the city.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!”

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER OFFERS TO PAY FOR REOPENING OF POLLING PLACES IN THE SOUTH: ‘I’M A FANATIC ABOUT VOTING’

Schwarzenegger, 73, who has a congenital heart defect, last underwent heart surgery in 2018 when complications arose during an experimental procedure to replace a catheter valve in his heart. 

 Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, April 4, 2019. (Associated Press)

 Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, April 4, 2019. (Associated Press)

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER CELEBRATES 73RD BIRTHDAY WITH MARIA SHRIVER AND THEIR KIDS

“Schwarzenegger underwent a planned procedure at Cedars-Sinai to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997,” Schwarzenegger spokesperson Daniel Ketchell said at the time. “That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement.

“During that procedure, an open-heart surgery team was prepared, as they frequently are in these circumstances, in case the catheter procedure was unable to be performed. Governor Schwarzenegger’s pulmonic valve was successfully replaced and he is currently recovering from the surgery and is in stable condition,” he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schwarzenegger poked fun at his “Terminator” catchphrase in 2018, tweeting “It’s true, I’m back!” after surgery. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery, says he’s feeling ‘fantastic’

News WWNR -
0
Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted Friday that he was feeling “fantastic” after undergoing heart surgery to receive a new aortic valve.“Thanks to the team at the...
Read more

Game 3 win proof Walker Buehler is baseball’s reigning October ace

News WWNR -
0
2:48 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"ARLINGTON, Texas --...
Read more

Live updates: Trump, Biden campaigns move into final stretch after debate

News WWNR -
0
Following a slightly more subdued final presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday evening, President Trump traveled to Florida on Friday to rally support in the crucial...
Read more

Live updates: First steps taken toward Amy Coney Barrett confirmation vote

News WWNR -
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took the first steps Friday to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination toward a confirmation vote despite...
Read more

NBA targeting Dec. 22 as start to coming season

News WWNR -
0
The NBA may be back before Christmas and fans could return to games at some point next season, if one plan considered by...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Game 3 win proof Walker Buehler is baseball’s reigning October ace

WWNR -
0
2:48 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"ARLINGTON, Texas --...
Read more
News

Live updates: Trump, Biden campaigns move into final stretch after debate

WWNR -
0
Following a slightly more subdued final presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday evening, President Trump traveled to Florida on Friday to rally support in the crucial...
Read more
News

Live updates: First steps taken toward Amy Coney Barrett confirmation vote

WWNR -
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took the first steps Friday to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination toward a confirmation vote despite...
Read more
News

NBA targeting Dec. 22 as start to coming season

WWNR -
0
The NBA may be back before Christmas and fans could return to games at some point next season, if one plan considered by...
Read more
News

Over 1,000 New Yorkers hospitalized for COVID-19, the state’s highest level since June

WWNR -
0
For the first time in four months, over 1,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized for coronavirus, according to new state data released on Friday.The state recorded...
Read more
News

Disneyland to open portion of California Adventure Park for shopping, outdoor dining

WWNR -
0
Though Disneyland will not be reopening soon, Disney fans in California still have some reason to celebrate. On Friday, Disney announced it would...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap