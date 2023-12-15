Arrest made in Beckley Murder investigation

December 15, 2023

Beckley, WV – An arrest has been made in relation to the shooting death of Traysouan Robertson that occurred on Clyde Street in Beckley on December 10, 2023. At around 11:45pm on December 14, 2023, detectives and officers of the Beckley Police Department took 18-year-old, Marquest Fortune into custody at his residence in Beckley. He now faces the following charges: