Arrest Made In Last Week’s Shooting In Beckley.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Information released by Deputy Chief David S. Allard

“Beckley Police Department detectives took Chevaugn Akeem Gray into custody around noon today. He has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. This arrest stems from the shooting incident that occurred in the area of Sheridan Avenue and Seventh Street on April 22, 2023. Detectives anticipate additional charges and additional arrests related to this incident.”

**All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.**