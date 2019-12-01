As deadline passes, no word whether Trump to send lawyer to Wednesday impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House remained silent as a deadline passed on Sunday for it to say whether President Donald Trump would send legal counsel to participate in a congressional impeachment hearing this week.

It was the first of two crucial deadlines Trump faces in Congress this week as Democrats prepared to shift the focus of their impeachment inquiry from fact-finding to the consideration of possible charges of misconduct over his dealings with Ukraine.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, tasked with considering charges known as articles of impeachment, had given Trump until 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Sunday to say whether he would dispatch a lawyer to take part in the judiciary panel’s proceeding on Wednesday.

The White House issued no public statement and did not immediately respond to questions on whether it had been in contact with the Judiciary Committee about the matter, which would be the first direct involvement by the Trump camp in a process he has condemned as a partisan “witch hunt.”

The Judiciary Committee’s Democratic staff also did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Congressional investigators have been looking into whether Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to launch investigations of former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, who is running to unseat him in the 2020 presidential election, and a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The first-in-a-series of expected Judiciary proceedings will hear testimony on the impeachment process established under the U.S. Constitution from a panel of legal experts that has yet to be named.

Hearings before the committee, which has responsibility for crafting any formal charges against Trump, are a major step toward possible charges. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will make the final decision, has not yet said whether the Republican president should be impeached. But in a letter to supporters last week, she called for him to be held accountable for his actions.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, calling the impeachment inquiry a sham.” The White House has not yet indicated whether it will take part in the committee proceedings.

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler also set a 5 p.m. (2200 GMT) Friday deadline for Trump to say whether he would mount a defense at further proceedings expected next week to examine evidence against him.

Three investigating panels, led by the House Intelligence Committee, are due to release a formal report this week when lawmakers return on Tuesday from a Thanksgiving recess. The report will outline evidence gathered by the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees.

Members of the intelligence panel will review the report in a classified setting on Monday evening, and the full committee will consider and vote on it on Tuesday before forwarding it to the Judiciary Committee, according to an Intelligence Committee official and a person familiar with the matter.

‘MAY WANT TO HEAR FROM BOLTON’

Representative Doug Collins, the senior Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said in an interview with “Fox News Sunday” that the White House would mount a defense during upcoming impeachment proceedings and suggested calling Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the Intelligence Committee, as a witness.

In a separate interview on ABC’s “This Week,” another Judiciary Committee Republican, Representative Tom McClintock, suggested the possibility that Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, should testify.

Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a member of the House Democratic leadership and the Judiciary Committee, told “Fox News Sunday:” “We all may want to hear from John Bolton. We all would like to hear from Mick Mulvaney.”

In September, Trump fired Bolton as national security adviser, citing policy disagreements.

The president and his Republican allies in Congress say the inquiry has been rushed and unfair to Trump by not allowing the White House to have legal counsel present or call witnesses during weeks of closed-door testimony and open hearings before the House Intelligence Committee.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, U.S., November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Republican lawmakers were able to question witnesses during the closed hearings, however, and called three witnesses during public hearings that wrapped up last week.

The House Judiciary Committee could vote on whether to recommend articles of impeachment within the next two weeks, setting the stage for a possible impeachment vote by the full House before Christmas, according to Democratic aides.

If the House impeaches Trump, the Republican-controlled Senate would hold a trial to determine whether he should be removed from office. Senate Republicans have shown little appetite for removing Trump.