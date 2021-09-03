Ascend West Virginia announces inaugural class of remote workers

Ascend’s first class has a diverse background and will bring a wide array of talents to their new community. Though their work spans industries ranging from technology and healthcare to management and manufacturing, they all share in a love for the outdoors.



The 53 class members hail from as far away as Berlin, Germany, and from 21 different U.S. states and the District of Columbia. More applicants will be coming from California than any other state, and the average annual income of those selected is approximately $105,000. Many of the new West Virginians are bringing their families with them; a total of more than 110 people will relocate to the Morgantown area when the inaugural class makes its move.



Among those choosing the modern mountain lifestyle found in West Virginia is Quintina Mengyan, who is coming to West Virginia from Chicago, her home for the past 10 years. Quintina, the Client Services Director for Vivid Seats, was one of the first to arrive in Morgantown just last week.



“More than ever before in my life, I’m craving new. New scenery, new experiences, new challenges. Being outdoors and putting my energy towards exploring the earth is no longer something I want for a vacation, I want it every day. Jogs at dawn, appreciating the mountain air and natural trails, afternoon hikes and evenings near a lake with loved ones. Those are things I just couldn’t get in Chicago, but things I’ve quickly learned are the norm in West Virginia.”



Joining her will be Matthew Worden, a native West Virginian. Worden, a system architect at Danfoss, whose career once took him away from his home state, says it’s a dream to return home. Matthew, his wife and three kids will soon say goodbye to Tallahassee, Florida, and head to the mountains.



“I see an amazing opportunity for West Virginia to become an oasis in the mountains for idea exchanges, incubation, and serenity. As people move away from the coast and large cities, West Virginia makes an obvious destination. The Ascend program represents the needed infrastructure to support the state in taking advantage of this opportunity. My family and I want to help represent this program and bring even more growth, excitement, and adventure to West Virginia.”