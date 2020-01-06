43.6 F
Beckley
Monday, January 6, 2020 6:46pm

Associated Press mocked over report of Ayatollah Khamenei’s mental state after Soleimani killed: ‘Propaganda’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The Associated Press was ridiculed on Monday for reporting on the feelings of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who openly cried during the funeral of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wept openly at the funeral for Gen. Qassem Soleimani. His tears give insight into how the death of the commander killed in a U.S. strike is being felt personally by the supreme leader,” the AP sent from its verified Twitter account.

The tweet accompanied a link to a story headlined, “Iranian leader’s tears a sign of respect for slain general.” It detailed Khamenei’s feelings after Soleimani was killed in a drone strike that President Trump had ordered.

CNN PUTS ‘BUILDING A MOOD OF DOOM’ NARRATIVE AHEAD OF FACTS WITH ANTI-TRUMP IRAN COVERAGE, CRITICS SAY

“Khamenei’s voice cracked under the weight of the moment during a funeral procession unlike any in Iran’s recent history,” the AP’s Aya Batrawy wrote.

“Such public displays of intense grief are common among Shiite Muslims, who hold martyrs in the highest esteem. It also signals deep respect for the deceased.”

‘HAIR-ON-FIRE’ PUNDITS’ REACTION TO SOLEIMANI KILLING ILLUSTRATES PARTISAN TRUMP COVERAGE, EXPERTS SAY

In April 2019, the State Department announced Iran was responsible for killing 608 U.S. troops during the Iraq War. Soleimani was the head of the Iranian and Iranian-backed forces carrying out those operations killing American troops. According to the State Department, Soleimani orchestrated some 17 percent of all deaths of U.S. personnel in Iraq from 2003 to 2011.

As a result, critics slammed the AP for focusing on Khamenei’s mental state.

The Associated Press did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

For U.S. Democrats, little recourse over Trump’s Iran actions

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers have few options for tamping down any escalation by President Donald Trump of tensions with Iran, despite Democrats’...
Read more

Associated Press mocked over report of Ayatollah Khamenei’s mental state after Soleimani killed: ‘Propaganda’

News WWNR -
0
The Associated Press was ridiculed on Monday for reporting on the feelings of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who openly cried during the funeral of...
Read more

Patricia Arquette ‘accidentally’ hits Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe

News WWNR -
0
Joey King revealed that her co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally knocked her in the head with her Golden Globe after the 51-year-old won the prize for...
Read more

Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka en route to Lebanon: Kyodo

News WWNR -
0
TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan (7201.T) and Renault (RENA.PA) boss Carlos Ghosn began his astonishing escape from Japan with a bullet train ride...
Read more

Bolton prepared to testify in U.S. Senate impeachment trial: statement

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: White House former National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies...
Read more

Related Stories

News

For U.S. Democrats, little recourse over Trump’s Iran actions

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers have few options for tamping down any escalation by President Donald Trump of tensions with Iran, despite Democrats’...
Read more
News

Patricia Arquette ‘accidentally’ hits Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe

WWNR -
0
Joey King revealed that her co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally knocked her in the head with her Golden Globe after the 51-year-old won the prize for...
Read more
News

Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka en route to Lebanon: Kyodo

WWNR -
0
TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan (7201.T) and Renault (RENA.PA) boss Carlos Ghosn began his astonishing escape from Japan with a bullet train ride...
Read more
News

Bolton prepared to testify in U.S. Senate impeachment trial: statement

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: White House former National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies...
Read more
News

In ranking the WTA’s young stars, Bianca Andreescu and Coco Gauff lead the charge

WWNR -
0
The WTA season begins in earnest Monday, with 14 women 21-and-under ranked in the Top 100. They are such fresh faces and so...
Read more
News

Former Israeli ambassador: Trump has restored ‘American deterrence,’ told Iran ‘enough is enough’

WWNR -
0
President Trump's decision to order the airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was a necessary step and sent a message to Tehran that "enough is...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap