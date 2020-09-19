Astros ace Justin Verlander says he needs Tommy John surgery

Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, he said in an Instagram post Saturday.

Verlander hasn’t pitched since his season debut on July 24. He said in a video that he “felt something in my elbow” during a simulated game this week and that after consulting with doctors, Tommy John surgery was determined to be the best option.

“I truly believe everything happens for a reason,” Verlander said in the video. “And although 2020 has sucked, hopefully when this rehab process is all said and done, this will allow me to charge through the end of my career and be healthy as long as I want and pitch as long as I want and accomplish some of the goals that I want in my career.”

It’s only the second time in Verlander’s career he’s landed on the injured list (2015).

Verlander, 37, won his second American League Cy Young Award in 2019 after leading the league with 21 wins against only six losses. He also led the league in starts (34), innings pitched (223) and WHIP (0.803).

His 2020 season ends with a 1-0 record, a 3.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in the one start.

Verlander is under contract through the 2021 season at $33 million and then becomes a free agent.