Robinson Chirinos, who is behind the plate tonight and caught all 35 of Justin Verlander’s regular season starts in 2019, told me the Astros ace gifted him and Abraham Toro a pair of engraved Rolex ‘Batman’ watches. Toro hit the two-run HR to back Verlander’s third career no-hitter, and second against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The Rolex watches are engraved with their names and the 9/1/2019 scoreboard.