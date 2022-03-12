ATHENS-CONCORD TOWN SOCIAL RETURNING IN 2022

ATHENS, W.Va. – After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the Athens-Concord Town Social is back for 2022! The committee planning this popular summertime gathering has announced that the Town Social will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the front lawn of Concord University in Athens, W.Va.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue this Concord-Athens tradition again,” Dr. Sarah Beasley, event co-chair, said. “After a two-year hiatus it’s time for friends and family to celebrate our community by gathering to enjoy one another’s company, live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, and lots more fun. We hope this will be the best town social yet!”

For more than three decades, the Town Social has offered family-friendly entertainment and fun for the Concord and Athens communities along with guests from across the area. The event typically draws hundreds of attendees to enjoy live music and visit craft booths, food vendors, and displays by businesses and organizations. Children’s games are also part of the festivities along with recognition of campus and community service award recipients.

Non-food vendors may reserve an exhibit space at the Town Social by completing the registration form here: https://apps.concord.edu/forms/view.php?id=101731

Applications for food vendors are also currently being accepted. Please note that spots for food vendors are limited to four and may be reserved by contacting Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu or 304-384-5130.

The deadline for all vendor registrations is Sunday, July 31, 2022. All vendor related questions should be directed to Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu or 304-384-5130.

For general information about the Athens-Concord Town Social contact Dr. Sarah Beasley at sbeasley@concord.edu or 304-384-6035. The Town Social is also on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/2kr8btcr