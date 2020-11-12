52.5 F
Atlanta Braves’ Perry Minasian front-runner for Los Angeles Angels’ GM job, source says

By WWNR
Perry Minasian, an assistant general manager with the Atlanta Braves, is the front-runner to be the Los Angeles Angels‘ new GM, a source told ESPN on Wednesday. A decision is expected Thursday.

Minasian has spent the past three years working alongside Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos and has helped turn the organization into a perennial contender bursting with young talent.

Minasian was hired by former Braves GM John Coppolella about a month before Coppolella was forced to resign amid rules violations in the international market in October 2017. Minasian was elevated to his current position when Anthopoulos took over shortly thereafter.

Before joining the Braves, Minasian spent nine years filling a variety of scouting roles with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Minasian was among five Angels candidates who advanced to the second round of interviews, a source confirmed to ESPN earlier Wednesday. The others were Seattle Mariners assistant GM Justin Hollander, Chicago Cubs senior vice president Jason McLeod and Arizona Diamondbacks assistant GMs Jared Porter and Amiel Sawdaye.

The initial wave included nearly 20 applicants, including former GMs such as Michael Hill, Dan Jennings, Bobby Evans and Ruben Amaro Jr. The Angels, who fired Billy Eppler after a five-year run as GM at the end of the 2020 season, have qualified for the postseason once since 2009 and are trying to get back into contention with Mike Trout approaching his age-29 season.



