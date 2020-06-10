73.7 F
Attorney for fired Atlanta police officers claims body cam footage of incident edited ‘multiple times’

By WWNR
The attorney for two Atlanta police officers who are suing the city’s mayor and police chief after they were fired for using stun guns on a pair of college students during a protest told “The Ingraham Angle” Tuesday that body camera footage of the incident was “edited multiple times.”

“What has been edited out is the probable cause for the arrest,” Lance LoRusso said.

ATLANTA OFFICERS WHO WERE FIRED AFTER STUN-GUN ARREST SUE POLICE DEPT

“The officers told the driver to move his vehicle … he refused,” the lawyer added. “They open the door and he drives away violently, almost pulling one of the officers off their feet.”

The footage shows former Investigators Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter pulling two college students from a car and using stun guns on them. LoRusso said the video was revised to create “this narrative that the officers just surrounded this car in traffic and started breaking out the windows, and that is not true.”

The officers claim that they were fired in violation of the city’s code, without investigation, proper notice, or a pre-disciplinary hearing.

Former Atlanta police officers Ivory Streeter, left, and Mark Gardner were fired for an incident with two college students during protests in the death of George. (Associated Press)

Former Atlanta police officers Ivory Streeter, left, and Mark Gardner were fired for an incident with two college students during protests in the death of George. (Associated Press)

“Nobody ever interviewed my clients, who have a total of close to 40 years of law enforcement  experience,” LoRusso said. ” One of them was a task force agent with the FBI for ten years, one of them was a task force agent with the GBI [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] … maybe after all this training they know what they’re doing and maybe you should ask them why.”

When asked by Ingraham whether he thought the firings could have something to do with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ standing as a potential running mate for Democrat Joe Biden, LoRusso answered, “I’m sure it comes into play.”

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.



