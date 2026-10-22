Attorney General JB McCuskey Announces Consumer Relief Through $664 Million Snap Finance Settlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Attorney General JB McCuskey announced that West Virginia has joined a multi-state settlement with Snap Finance that will provide immediate financial relief to consumers and require significant reforms to the company’s business practices.

The settlement, reached by a coalition of 17 attorneys general, is valued at nearly $664 million and resolves allegations that Snap Finance engaged in deceptive and misleading practices involving its lease-to-own financing agreements.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, West Virginians who entered into certain Snap lease-to-own agreements between 2017 and 2022 will receive substantial relief. Approximately $4.44 million in outstanding lease payments owed by West Virginia consumers will be automatically forgiven, and affected customers will be permitted to keep and own their merchandise without making any additional payments.

Investigation Focused on Consumer Protection Concerns

Snap Finance offers lease-to-own agreements through participating retailers rather than through traditional rent-to-own storefronts. Under these arrangements, Snap purchases merchandise from a retailer and then leases the item to the customer until the agreement is paid in full.

Attorneys general involved in the investigation alleged the company violated consumer protection laws through misleading disclosures and confusing contract terms.

The investigation found concerns including:

Consumers allegedly were not always able to review complete lease agreements before signing.

Some customers believed they were entering short-term repayment arrangements, only to learn they had entered longer and more expensive lease contracts.

Customers reported difficulties when attempting to return merchandise or terminate agreements.

Lease payment structures and total costs were not always clearly communicated.

Some consumers were allegedly led to believe that leasing merchandise through Snap could improve their credit score, which investigators said was not the case.

The states also examined the company’s debt collection practices and procedures for returning leased products.

McCuskey: Companies Must Follow the Law

“This settlement reinforces accountability for fraudulent business practices,” Attorney General JB McCuskey said.

“Businesses like this take advantage of people by misrepresenting legal contracts. We can’t allow that. Companies doing business in West Virginia must follow the law. If they don’t, we will take action to hold them accountable for deceiving our consumers. This settlement will provide immediate relief to victims of Snap Finance and stop the cycle of payments for goods that were seemingly never-ending.”

Company Agrees to Major Reforms

As part of the settlement, Snap Finance agreed to implement several consumer protections and business practice changes.

Those reforms include:

Advertising Restrictions

The company will no longer use marketing phrases such as “cash payoff,” “same as cash,” or “no additional fees required” when those statements could obscure the true cost of a lease agreement.

Greater Transparency

Consumers must be provided with complete lease terms and cost information before signing agreements, helping customers better understand the financial commitment involved.

Servicing Protections

The agreement requires clearer standards regarding repairs and replacement of leased merchandise. The company is also prohibited from threatening repossession when it has no intention of seizing property.

Credit Score Disclosures

Snap may no longer suggest that applying for or using its lease-to-own products will improve a customer’s credit score.

Easier Lease Cancellations

The settlement requires Snap to clearly disclose customers’ rights to terminate leases and establishes practical procedures for returning merchandise. Payment accruals must be paused while termination requests are being processed.

Compliance Requirements

The company must implement additional training requirements for merchants and provide annual compliance reports for the next three years.

Millions in Relief Nationwide

The settlement provides more than $662 million in lease forgiveness to consumers across participating states. In addition, Snap Finance will pay $2.75 million to the states involved in the agreement.

West Virginia is expected to receive $150,000, which will be directed to the state’s consumer protection fund to support future consumer education initiatives and enforcement efforts.

West Virginia was among the states that helped negotiate the settlement, which was led by Iowa and Nebraska and included participation from Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

State officials say affected consumers do not need to take action to receive lease forgiveness, as eligible relief will be applied automatically under the terms of the agreement.