Attorney General Morrisey Announces Artwork of Central and Southeastern W.Va. ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ Regional Winners on Display at Capitol

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced artwork by students from central and southeastern West Virginia, who are regional winners of the office’s sixth Kids Kick Opioids contest, will be on display at the State Capitol building from Sept. 26-Oct. 2.



The artwork designs showcasing efforts to raise awareness of opioid abuse were created by Mylie Taylor and Lillian Starcher of Clay County Middle School; Maddie Baker and Peighton Griffith of Mountain View Elementary & Middle School in Monroe County; Aeris Hobbs and Laken Gooch of Summersville Middle School in Nicholas County; Mallory Koerber of Marlinton Elementary School in Pocahontas County; Alicia Meadows and Geonna Taylor of Trap Hill Middle School in Raleigh County; and Alyssa Niday of Summers County Middle School.



Artwork created by Erin Walls from Winfield Middle School in Putnam County, which was selected as this year’s statewide winner, along with statewide runners-up Mary Calvert from Washington Irving Middle School in Harrison County; Aryana Hinz from Moorefield Middle School in Hardy County; Sheridan Hudson from Rivesville Elementary/Middle School in Marion County; and Abby Allen from Spanishburg Elementary School in Mercer County will be on display at the Capitol through Nov. 7.



“These entries demonstrate the immense creativity and talent of our students and shows the grim reality of the opioid epidemic and how opioid abuse can destroy lives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our hope is the work of these artistic students will bring greater awareness and change, and touch the minds and hearts of those who view them at the Capitol.”



Walls’s design also appeared as a public service announcement in newspapers across West Virginia. In addition, entries from Walls and the state runners-up can be viewed on the Attorney General’s website.



The Attorney General received a total of 2,798 entries from 2,876 students at 78 elementary and middle schools across West Virginia. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.



Kids Kick Opioids represents one of many initiatives through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate, including a lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that achieved sweeping reforms to the nation’s drug quota system.



The Attorney General also has combated the opioid crisis with civil litigation, multistate initiatives, funding to target opioid abuse, criminal prosecutions, new technology, engagement with the faith-based community and education.



The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the Attorney General in judging the public service announcement contest.