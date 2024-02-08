Attorney General Morrisey, Bipartisan Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force Issues Warning to Suspected Election Scam AI Robocallers

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with 50 bipartisan attorneys general on the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, sent a warning letter to a company that allegedly sent New Hampshire residents scam election robocalls during the New Hampshire primary election.

The calls allegedly used artificial intelligence to impersonate the president and discourage voters from participating in the primary.

“Elections are the staple of our democracy and there’s no room for robocalls like these disseminating false information—we must leave no stone unturned in our fight against falsehoods like these calls,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “West Virginia remains committed to making progress in combating unlawful robocalls and we will continue to cooperate with other states and national agencies to stop these illegal and obnoxious scam calls.”

In the letter, the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force warns Life Corporation and its owner and executives that they need to cease any unlawful call traffic immediately. If they don’t, they may be in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Truth in Caller ID Act, and other state consumer protection laws.



The Task Force’s investigation indicates that Life Corp. allegedly spoofed their calls to make them appear like they were coming from legitimate New Hampshire political party officials. They then proceeded to provide incorrect information about elections and voting to the call recipients.



In addition to this warning letter, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office issued a cease-and-desist letter against Life Corp. as part of its ongoing investigation into the matter. The Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau also issued a cease-and-desist letter against Lingo Telecom, which was identified to have originated a portion of these calls for Life Corp., demanding that it immediately stop supporting illegal robocall traffic on its networks.



The Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 bipartisan attorneys general investigates and takes legal action against those responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the United States.



Read a copy of the letter here