Attorney General Morrisey Files Motion for Stay of Injunction on Abortion Law

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a motion in the state Supreme Court of Appeals for a stay pending appeal of the preliminary injunction granted by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge against a West Virginia abortion law that has been on the books for more than 100 years.



The motion was filed following the preliminary injunction oral order Monday afternoon—the Attorney General made an oral motion for stay but the Circuit Court declined to make a ruling and directed the Attorney General to file a written motion instead, which the Attorney General did Monday afternoon.



Thereafter, on Tuesday, the Attorney General filed the stay request at the state Supreme Court of Appeals.



“Today, we filed our request for a stay at the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals of Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango’s wrongly-decided ruling,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We believe it’s critical to file for an immediate stay in light of this flawed decision and seek this emergency measure to prevent immediate loss of precious life.”



“When life is in jeopardy, no effort can be spared to protect it, including seeking whatever stay can be had,” the Attorney General added. “The unborn children of our state can’t wait.”



Read a copy of the motion at: https://bit.ly/3zi9lex.