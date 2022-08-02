Attorney General Morrisey Issues Comment on $400M Opioid Settlement

CHARLESTON, WV — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Monday’s $400 million settlement reached between more than 100 cities and counties statewide and opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. will benefit the fight against the opioid epidemic in West Virginia.



“I’m happy to see the judicial system work as it should by benefiting West Virginia communities that have been hit hard by opioid abuse,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This settlement, along with other settlements from other cases, will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia. I’ve always said that at the end of the day, West Virginia will have the highest per capita settlement results in the nation fighting for our people.”



The lawsuit accused the three major U.S. drug distributors of causing a health crisis throughout West Virginia.



“As a result of this strategy, the cooperative effort and the dedication of counsel for the cities, counties and our office, West Virginia has received the largest per capita opioid settlement in the country, so far,” Attorney General Morrisey said.



In the past two years, the state has settled claims against manufacturers and related parties totaling $296,531,000:

Overall amount secured thus far from opioid manufacturers & related parties ($296,531,000): McKinsey — $10,000,000 Endo — $26,000,000 Johnson & Johnson — $99,000,000 Teva, Allergan — $161,531,000

Other outstanding cases pending in bankruptcy: Purdue Mallinckrodt



“We’re not done yet,” the Attorney General said. “We will continue to fight to get the best results for the people of West Virginia and the funding needed to help combat the scourge created by this epidemic.”